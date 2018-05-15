CINCINNATI — A small fire in a concession stand at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens caused thousands of dollars in damage, but no humans or animals have been injured.
Fire department officials say the blaze broke out shortly after the zoo closed Monday evening. It started in a food smoker at the Safari Grill restaurant.
Firefighters controlled the flames in about 15 minutes. The cost of the damage was estimated at $75,000.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Uber shifts policy for alleged sexual misconduct on service
Uber's ride-hailing service will give its U.S. passengers and drivers more leeway to pursue claims of sexual misconduct, its latest attempt to shed its reputation for brushing aside bad behavior.
Business
Minnesota med-tech industry seeks China tariff relief
Minnesota's economically critical medical technology sector is battling to extract itself from a potential tariff and trade war with China that it says could hurt state businesses and cost patients relying on medical devices.
National
Gaza bloodshed spurs global worry about US Mideast policies
President Donald Trump's prospects for brokering the Mideast peace "deal of the century" plunged ever deeper as the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem opened amid bloodshed in Gaza. The day fueled global concern that U.S. policies are tipping the broader Middle East into deeper, intractable conflict.
Movies
Review: Insane as ever, 'Deadpool 2' doesn't disappoint
At a recent screening of "Deadpool 2," the audience didn't get up when the end credits came up, patiently sitting through the scrolling names of…
Movies
Review: Insane as ever, 'Deadpool 2' doesn't disappoint
At a recent screening of "Deadpool 2," the audience didn't get up when the end credits came up, patiently sitting through the scrolling names of…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.