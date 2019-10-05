The risks Richard Branson has taken as he has gone — from founding the Virgin record label to planning spaceflights — have been an inspiration for Elizabeth Babinski in her wedding business.

When she recently redid her website, which appeals to LGBTQ as well as heterosexual couples, Babinski knew it was "drastically different" but thought, "How would Richard Branson approach this?"

"It pushed me to think to just do it and not compare it to what everyone else is doing," said Babinski, owner of Liz Rae Weddings in Minneapolis.

Here is a look at the people who inspired and mentored other small-business owners.

Lessons from a crisis

When seven people died in 1982 after taking Tylenol capsules tainted with cyanide, then-Johnson & Johnson Chairman Jim Burke ordered a recall of millions of bottles of the drug. In 1986, after another death, Burke pulled his company's capsules off the market permanently. The recalls cost J&J nearly $600 million in 2019 dollars, and J&J's creation of tamper-proof packaging added to those costs.

Burke's response is widely considered a standard of responsibility other businesses should strive for. Mike Graffeo learned about Burke while working at J&J. When Graffeo started his medical devices company last year, he adopted the same attitude.

"It starts with the patients — the people who need what we're taking to the marketplace — and employees," said Graffeo, whose company, FluidForm 3D Bioprinting, is based in Acton, Mass. "Only when we do right by those constituents do we have the right to earn a fair return for our shareholders."

Relevant and authentic

Oprah Winfrey began her career in the mid-1970s as a TV news anchor, moved on to host a talk show for decades and became a media executive and billionaire. Her ability to evolve and remain a force in American culture inspires Shari Coulter Ford, who has also had a long business career and co-founded Tohi Ventures, a Kansas City maker of Tohi, a beverage sold online.

"Over time, you really have to understand your audience, the market you're going after, the technology changes and how it's relevant to you," said Ford, who sees Winfrey as having achieved those goals.

Moreover, Ford said, Winfrey isn't afraid to show her vulnerable side, helping her win the loyalty of her audience.

Watching father's perseverance

As Kent Mages grew up in Chicago in the 1980s and '90s, his father had a successful printing business. But as the growth of personal computers decimated the printing industry, the company failed.

In the ensuing years, Mages, who has had his own failures before launching his current business, learned about perseverance from his father. "My dad never lost his desire to build something of his own, to take risks," said Mages, owner of Custom Color 3D Printing. "Sometimes they panned out, sometimes they didn't. But he never gave up."

Validation via Tyler Perry

When Donny O'Malley founded Vet TV, a streaming channel aimed at veterans, he believed in his project although he kept getting suggestions that he target a more mainstream audience.

Recently, O'Malley began looking at the career of filmmaker Tyler Perry, who got his start in the early 2000s aiming his work at black audiences.

"He found enormous success as an artist and entrepreneur without trying to be mainstream," said O'Malley, who's based in San Diego.

O'Malley felt validated in his decision to keep focusing on veterans.

An unexpected connection

Al DiGuido was just a local guy who owned an ice cream shop and started a nonprofit to help sick children, or so DJ Haddad thought.

Two years ago, when Haddad, who owns a digital design company in Fairfield, Conn., offered to help DiGuido with his website, he learned DiGuido had been CEO of digital marketing companies and a pioneer in Haddad's own industry.

DiGuido became Haddad's mentor.

"I've picked his brain on some of those matters like negotiating contracts," Haddad said. He said one reason why he admires DiGuido is because of his humility. DiGuido didn't brag about his achievements.

Learning basics from a CEO

Kevin Groome's first job out of college in 1986 was editing quarterly reports at Hambrecht & Quist, a San Francisco-based investment bank that helped underwrite initial public offerings for tech giants including Apple. Groome's editor was co-founder Bill Hambrecht.

"Getting my copy past Bill's editorial pen was like an intensive MBA course every three months," Groome said. Hambrecht's expertise taught Groome other lessons that later helped him as founder of Pica9, a New York-based digital-marketing company. Among them: how to communicate bad news to investors and to not micromanage staffers.

"One [idea] that really stuck with me was change, whether for good or for bad, is creating an opportunity," Groome said.