As this winter’s flu outbreak intensifies, small-business owners try to keep their companies from being overwhelmed by employee absences.

At Gold Medal Wine Club, any surfaces people are likely to touch, including the coffee machine, water dispenser and doorknobs, are wiped down and there’s hand sanitizer on every desk. The 11 staffers are expected to sub for one another when someone’s sick, something that’s critical when orders for wine pour in.

“We want to be sure our phones are answered,” said Kelsey Chesterfield, marketing manager for the Santa Barbara, Calif., company. “If some people are out sick, others have to come in earlier.”

The flu can be devastating for small businesses. If a company with just a handful of employees has two or more out at once, it can be difficult or impossible to get the work done. So owners pay for flu shots and use disinfectants in hopes of keeping everyone healthy and urge sick staffers not to come to work. And, as Gold Medal Wine Club does, they train and reassign staffers to cover for sick colleagues.

“Nothing harms our ability to hit deadlines more than a spreading flu through the ranks of our staff members,” said Alex Kehoe, co-founder of Caveni, a website-design company that has 10 employees at its Philadelphia headquarters and more than 10 others who work remotely.

When Kehoe’s staffers start having flu symptoms, he encourages them to stay home. Kehoe follows his own advice; he was working at home with a bad cold while being interviewed by phone for this story.

This flu season started early, and all but two states reported widespread outbreaks by the week ended Jan. 11, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From 1982 to 2018, the flu most often peaked in February, so there’s a good chance the rest of the states will see their cases increase this year.

There may be even more concern about illness spreading at work after news that some Americans who had traveled in China had contracted a virus that as of Friday had killed more than 40 people in China and sickened hundreds more in that country.

Jo Trizila’s firm has five employees and no wiggle room when flu hits. Clients expect work to be done no matter what circumstances Dallas-based TrizCom Public Relations is dealing with. Trizila can find herself with 18-hour days to cover her work and a sick staffer’s — she has nowhere else to turn.

“We’re not in a position to hire a temp because our jobs are so specific and so creative,” Trizila said. “Someone can’t just step in and do it.”

Like many other owners whose work is done on computers and online, Trizila tells staffers they can work from home. But she’s realistic that chills, sore throat and high fever can wipe out an employee’s ability to do any work.

“You don’t even check your phone, you feel so crummy,” she said.

Like many owners, Trizila has encouraged staffers to get flu shots. The vaccines are fully covered under many health insurance plans, and some owners arrange for employees to get their shots at work. At Gold Medal, staffers are paid $25 if they get flu shots, although vaccinations are covered under the company’s insurance.

But owners often can’t require staffers to be vaccinated, said Rick Gibbs, a consultant with human resources provider Insperity. Some employees may be covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits employers from requiring employees to undergo medical procedures. However, people who work in health care facilities can be required to be immunized.

Some staffers don’t want to stay home if they are sick. Gibbs recommends owners appeal to staffers’ common sense — it’s better for them and their co-workers if they stay home. And if a staffer wants to work rather than lose pay, Gibbs recommends owners rethink their paid time off or sick leave policy; workers are more likely to stay home if they know they won’t lose pay.