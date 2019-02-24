TUESDAY
LEGALCORPS, SCORE AND CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS CONSULTATIONS: Assistance to help navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
WEDNESDAY
ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 7-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-224-9540.
TUESDAY, MARCH 5
BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 W. American Blvd., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Multicultural Marketing Workshop.” stpaul.score.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Marketing 101.” minneapolis.score.org. 9:30-11:30 a.m. $25. Normandale Lake Office Park, 8500 Norman Center Drive, Bloomington. 952-938-4570.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6
PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Registration required. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 3-6 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 N. Main St., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Simple Steps for Starting Your Business.” A five-week Wednesday series ending April 4. stpaul.score.org. 6-8 p.m. Free. Roseville Library, 2180 N. Hamline Av., Roseville. 651-632-8937.
THURSDAY, MARCH 7
BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: A representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration will speak. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
BRAND WORKSHOP: Registration required. 6-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.