TUESDAY

LEGALCORPS, SCORE AND CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS CONSULTATIONS: Assistance to help navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

WEDNESDAY

ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Women­venture.org. 7-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-224-9540.

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 W. American Blvd., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Multicultural Marketing Workshop.” stpaul.score.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Marketing 101.” minneapolis.score.org. 9:30-11:30 a.m. $25. Normandale Lake Office Park, 8500 Norman Center Drive, Bloomington. 952-938-4570.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Registration required. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 3-6 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 N. Main St., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Simple Steps for Starting Your Business.” A five-week Wednesday series ending April 4. stpaul.score.org. 6-8 p.m. Free. Roseville Library, 2180 N. Hamline Av., Roseville. 651-632-8937.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: A representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration will speak. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

BRAND WORKSHOP: Registration required. 6-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.