TUESDAY
SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to develop your business plan or tackle a business problem. Registration required. 3-6 p.m. Free. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Av. N., Plymouth. 612-543-5825.
LEGALCORPS, SCORE AND CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS CONSULTATIONS: Assistance to help navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Social Media Overview.” stpaul.score.org. 1-3 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.
WEDNESDAY
FOOD BUSINESS STEPS: Learn about starting a food business, setting up for growth and planning for obstacles. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Small Business Marketing Series.” A three-week series ending Feb. 27 presented by Deluxe Corp. stpaul.score.org. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Stafford Library, 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury. 651-632-8937.
THURSDAY
SMALL BUSINESS SEMINAR: Learn the basics for starting a business. Presented by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Noon-1 p.m. Free. James J. Hill Center, 80 W. 4th St., St. Paul. 612-370-2324.
TUESDAY, FEB. 19
CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT: 3-4 p.m. Free. East Lake Library, 2727 E. Lake St., Mpls. 612-543-8425.
