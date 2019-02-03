MONDAY

ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 6-7 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.

TUESDAY

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Guerrilla Marketing 101.” stpaul.score.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.

WEDNESDAY

PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Registration required. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 3-6 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 N. Main St., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.

THURSDAY

BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: A representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration will speak. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.