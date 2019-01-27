WEDNESDAY
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Business Development Essentials.” stpaul.score.org. 6-8 p.m. Free. Rice Street Library, 1011 Rice St., St. Paul. 651-632-8937.
THURSDAY
SELLING YOUR BUSINESS: Presented by SCORE. 6:15-8:45 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 952-938-4570.
MONDAY, FEB. 4
ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 6-7 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.
TUESDAY, FEB. 5
BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Guerrilla Marketing 101.” stpaul.score.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 6
PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Registration required. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 3-6 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 N. Main St., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.
THURSDAY, FEB. 7
BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: A representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration will speak. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.