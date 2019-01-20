MONDAY

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Sourcing to Fortune 500 Companies.” Registration required. stpaul.score.org. 6-8 p.m. Free. Metropolitan State University, 700 E. 7th St., St. Paul. 651-632-8937.

TUESDAY

PROVISIONAL PATENT INFORMATION: Presented by LegalCORPS. Advance registration required. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-5669.

LEGALCORPS, SCORE AND CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS CONSULTATIONS: Assistance to help navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Best Practices for Enhancing Your Work, Yourself and Your Life.” stpaul.score.org. noon-2 p.m. Free. Shoreview Library, 4570 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. 651-632-8937.

WEDNESDAY

ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 7-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-224-9540.

THURSDAY

SCORE SEMINAR: “QuickBooks Basics.” 6-9 p.m. $25. Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St., Bloomington. 952-938-4570.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one counseling. 3-6 p.m. Free. Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center. 612-543-5669.

THURSDAY, JAN. 31

SELLING YOUR BUSINESS: Presented by SCORE. 6:15-8:45 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 952-938-4570.