MONDAY
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Are You Ready to Start Your Own Business?” minneapolis.score.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square, Edina. 952-938-4570.
TUESDAY
SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to help you navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. Registration required. 5-7 p.m. Free. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. 651-450-2900.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Simple Steps for Starting Your Business.” southmetro.score.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $99. Scott Highlands Middle School, 14011 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley. 952-890-7020.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Create Website Presentations.” minneapolis.score.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center. 952-938-4570.
IT SECURITY EVENT: Threats and incidents small companies are faced with and practical solutions. tinyurl.com/topdog2018. 3-5 p.m. Free. Summit Brewing Co., 910 Montreal Circle, St. Paul.
WEDNESDAY
BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.
TUESDAY, NOV. 27
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Simple Steps for Starting Your Business.” southmetro.score.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $99. Scott Highlands Middle School, 14011 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley. 952-890-7020.
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Make Marketing Work for You.” minneapolis.score.org. 1-3 p.m. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Av. N., Plymouth. 952-938-4570.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.