MONDAY

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Are You Ready to Start Your Own Business?” minneapolis.score.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square, Edina. 952-938-4570.

TUESDAY

SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to help you navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. Registration required. 5-7 p.m. Free. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. 651-450-2900.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Simple Steps for Starting Your Business.” southmetro.score.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $99. Scott Highlands Middle School, 14011 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley. 952-890-7020.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Create Website Presentations.” minneapolis.score.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center. 952-938-4570.

IT SECURITY EVENT: Threats and incidents small companies are faced with and practical solutions. tinyurl.com/topdog2018. 3-5 p.m. Free. Summit Brewing Co., 910 Montreal Circle, St. Paul.

WEDNESDAY

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

TUESDAY, NOV. 27

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Make Marketing Work for You.” minneapolis.score.org. 1-3 p.m. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Av. N., Plymouth. 952-938-4570.