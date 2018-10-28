TUESDAY

QUICKBOOKS BASICS: An overview for new users. Advance registration required. Presented by SCORE. 6-9 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 Main St. N., Maple Grove. 952-938-4570.

THURSDAY

BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: A representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration will speak. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 7

PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Registration required. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 3-6 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 N. Main St., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.