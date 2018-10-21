small Business
TUESDAY
RESOURCES FOR FOUNDATION FUNDING: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
SCORE WORKSHOP: "Finance Basics." stpaul.score.org. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Shoreview Library, 4570 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. 651-632-8937.
WEDNESDAY
ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.
THURSDAY
SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one counseling. 3-6 p.m. Free. Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center. 612-543-5669.
TUESDAY, OCT. 30
QUICKBOOKS BASICS: An overview for new users. Advance registration required. Presented by SCORE. 6-9 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 N. Main St., Maple Grove. 952-938-4570.
THURSDAY, NOV. 1
BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: A representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration will speak. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
