TUESDAY

SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to help you navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. Registration required. 5-7 p.m. Free. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. 651-450-2900.

WEDNESDAY

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Simple Steps to a Well-Run Business.” A three-session series ending Oct. 31. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Minnesota State University Mankato at Edina, 7700 France Av. S., Edina. 952-938-4570.

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

THURSDAY

SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCES: Registration required. 6-7 p.m. Free. Brooklyn Park Library, 8600 Zane Av. N., Brooklyn Park. 612-543-6225.

SCORE WORKSHOP: Lisa Zufall, owner of Birch Solutions, will speak about online affiliate marketing. stpaul.score.org. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Roseville Library, 2180 Hamline Av. N., Roseville. 651-632-8937.

TUESDAY, OCT. 23

RESOURCES FOR FOUNDATION FUNDING: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE WORKSHOP: “Finance Basics.” stpaul.score.org. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Shoreview Library, 4570 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. 651-632-8937.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24

ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one counseling. 3-6 p.m. Free. Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center. 612-543-5669.