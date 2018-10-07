MONDAY
SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING: One-on-one counseling presented by LegalCORPS and SCORE. 4-6 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 612-543-5900.
TUESDAY
SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to develop your business plan. Registration required. 3-6 p.m. Free. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Av. N., Plymouth. 612-543-5825.
SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION CONSULTATIONS: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one confidential counseling. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
LEGALCORPS AND CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS CONSULTATION: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
WEDNESDAY
SCORE WORKSHOP: “The Nuts and Bolts of Business Insurance.” Registration required. stpaul.score.org. 1-3 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.
FRIDAY
WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS LUNCHEON AND MARKETPLACE: Womenventure.org. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $160. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. 612-224-9540.
TUESDAY, OCT. 16
SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to help you navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. Registration required. 5-7 p.m. Free. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. 651-450-2900.
THURSDAY, OCT. 18
SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCES: Registration required. 6-7 p.m. Free. Brooklyn Park Library, 8600 Zane Av. N., Brooklyn Park. 612-543-6225.
SCORE WORKSHOP: Lisa Zufall, owner of Birch Solutions, will speak about online affiliate marketing. stpaul.score.org. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Roseville Library, 2180 Hamline Av. N., Roseville. 651-632-8937.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.