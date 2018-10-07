MONDAY

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING: One-on-one counseling presented by LegalCORPS and SCORE. 4-6 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 612-543-5900.

TUESDAY

SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to develop your business plan. Registration required. 3-6 p.m. Free. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Av. N., Plymouth. 612-543-5825.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION CONSULTATIONS: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Bring your small-business idea for one-on-one confidential counseling. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

LEGALCORPS AND CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS CONSULTATION: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

WEDNESDAY

SCORE WORKSHOP: “The Nuts and Bolts of Business Insurance.” Registration required. stpaul.score.org. 1-3 p.m. Free. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.

FRIDAY

WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS LUNCHEON AND MARKETPLACE: Womenventure.org. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $160. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. 612-224-9540.

TUESDAY, OCT. 16

SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to help you navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. Registration required. 5-7 p.m. Free. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. 651-450-2900.

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCES: Registration required. 6-7 p.m. Free. Brooklyn Park Library, 8600 Zane Av. N., Brooklyn Park. 612-543-6225.

SCORE WORKSHOP: Lisa Zufall, owner of Birch Solutions, will speak about online affiliate marketing. stpaul.score.org. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Roseville Library, 2180 Hamline Av. N., Roseville. 651-632-8937.