TUESDAY
SCORE WORKSHOP: “Credit Best Practices.” stpaul.score.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. 651-632-8937.
BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.
WEDNESDAY
SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity with a counselor. 3-6 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 N. Main St., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.
PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Advance registration required. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 612-543-5900.
VIDEO MARKETING: Ben Theis from Skol Marketing will speak about using YouTube and Facebook videos to grow your business. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. 651-450-2900.
THURSDAY
BASIC BUSINESS STEPS SESSION: A representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration will speak. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.
MONDAY, OCT. 8
SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING: One-on-one counseling presented by LegalCORPS and SCORE. 4-6 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 612-543-5900.
