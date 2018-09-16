small Business
TUESDAY
PROVISIONAL PATENT INFORMATION: Presented by LegalCORPS. Advance registration required. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-5669.
SCORE CONSULTATION: Meet with a business counselor to help you navigate all aspects of planning or operating your small business. Registration required. 5-7 p.m. Free. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. 651-450-2900.
WEDNESDAY
BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.
THURSDAY
CHAMBER SMALL BUSINESS SERIES: "How to Avoid Death by PowerPoint." saintpaulchamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $20-$30. Radisson Roseville, 2540 Cleveland Av. N., Roseville. 651-223-5000.
DIGITAL MARKETING WORKSHOP: Lisa Zufall from Birch Solutions will speak about targeting social media. stpaul.score.org. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Roseville Library, 2180 Hamline Av. N., Roseville. 651-632-8937.
SMALL EMERGING GROWTH COS. MEETING: "Lobbying: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." Tinyurl.com/segc2018. 6:45-9 a.m. Free. West End Plaza, 1660 S. Hwy. 100, St. Louis Park.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 25
SCORE LUNCHEON: "Recipe for: Success — A Woman's Perspective." minneapolis.score.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $35. Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Av. S., Edina.
