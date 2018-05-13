Small Business

MONDAY

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING: One-on-one counseling presented by LegalCORPS and SCORE. 4-6 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 612-543-5900.

WEDNESDAY

INTRODUCTION TO GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free. U.S. Small Business Administration, 330 2nd Av. S., Mpls. 651-201-2629.

UNDERSTANDING A FINANCIAL STATEMENT: Registration required. southmetro.score.org. 1:30-3 p.m. Shakopee Library, 235 S. Lewis St., Shakopee.

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

THURSDAY

PROVISIONAL PATENT INFORMATION: Presented by LegalCORPS. Advance registration required. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-5669.

BRAND WORKSHOP: “The Brand of You.” stpaul.score.org. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Roseville Library, 2180 Hamline Av. N., Roseville.

SATURDAY

INTRODUCTION TO STARTING YOUR BUSINESS: Presented by SCORE. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St., Bloomington. 952-938-4570.

BUSINESS PLAN WORKSHOP: Presented by SCORE. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $55. Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St., Bloomington. 952-938-4570.

 