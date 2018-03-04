small Business

MONDAY

ENTREPRENEURSHIP INFORMATION SESSION: Womenventure.org. 6-7 p.m. Free. WomenVenture, 2021 E. Hennepin Av., Suite 200, Mpls. 612-224-9540.

TUESDAY

BUSINESS OWNER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: Registration required. the-meridian-group.com. 7:30 a.m.-noon. $99. Staybridge Suites, 5150 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. 952-942-8560.

WEDNESDAY

PATENT WORKSHOP: For inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Advance registration required. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SCORE CONSULTATION: Discuss your small business opportunity. 1-4 p.m. Free. Maple Grove Library, 8001 Main St. N., Maple Grove. 612-543-6450.

CONSULTATIVE SALES PROCESS: Presented by SCORE. 6-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

SALES WORKSHOP: Learn about consultative sales. Presented by SCORE. Registration required. 6-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

MONDAY, MARCH 12

SMALL BUSINESS COUNSELING: One-on-one counseling by LegalCORPS and SCORE. 4-6 p.m. Free. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. 612-543-5900.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

FOOD BUSINESS: Learn about starting a food business, growth and obstacles. 6-8 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-8000.

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

PROVISIONAL PATENT INFORMATION: Presented by LegalCORPS. Advance registration required. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-543-5669.