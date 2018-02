Slushy Roads on Monday May Slow Your Commute

This Day in Weather History

February 18th

1979: This is one of the rare times that Lake Superior completely freezes over.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

February 18th

Average High: 30F (Record: 58F set in 2017)

Average Low: 14F (Record: -21F set in 1903)

Record Rainfall: 0.70" set in 1961

Record Snowfall: 7.0" set in 1961

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 18th

Sunrise: 7:09am

Sunset: 5:45pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 36 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 59 seconds

Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): 1 Hour 50 Minutes

Moon Phase for February 18th at Midnight

3.4 Days Since New Moon

Temp Outlook For Sunday

Temps on Sunday will be fairly warm across the southern half of the state with readings approaching 40F. Temps in northern MN will be in the 10s and 20s, but with the wind, it will only feel like the single digits above and below 0F.

Here's the temperature outlook into the early part of March, which suggests warmer than average temperatures moving into parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, while cooler than average temps continue in the High Plains.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

As we head into the early part of March, warmer than average temps will continue in the eastern half of the country, while cooler than average temps will continue in the western US.

"This U.S. Region Is Cooling Down While the Rest of the World Gets Warmer (Video)"

"Floating over the southeast U.S. is a thing called a “warming hole" — and it's not what it sounds like. Despite the rest of the planet increasing in average temperature because of global warming, according to a Dartmouth study released Tuesday, there is an anomaly called the “U.S. warming hole” where temperatures are actually getting cooler. The study believes that in the late 1950s, the jet stream over the U.S. became “wavier,” thus causing the polar vortex to cool down the Southeast U.S. While average global temperatures have increased about 1 degree Fahrenheit since 1958, that number has decreased by 1.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the “warming hole” during that same period."



"Polar ice is lost at sea"

"Our planet reached another miserable milestone earlier this week: Sea ice fell to its lowest level since human civilization began more than 12,000 years ago. That worrying development is just the latest sign that rising temperatures are inflicting lasting changes on the coldest corners of the globe. The new record low comes as the planet’s climate system shifts further from the relatively stable periodthat helped give rise to cities, commerce, and the way we live now. So far, the new year has been remarkably warm on both poles. The past 30 days have averaged more than 21 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal in Svalbard, Norway — the northernmost permanently inhabited place in the world. Last month, a tanker ship completed the first wintertime crossing of the Arctic Oceanwithout the assistance of an icebreaker. Down south in the Antarctic, sea ice is all but gone for the third straight year as summer winds to a close."



"Fair or Foul? How to Use a Barometer to Forecast the Weather"

"Finding out the weather forecast these days is as easy as turning on the TV or checking your phone. That wasn’t always the case, though. In the hundreds of years before television and even radio, people used more rudimentary devices to predict what the skies would bring in the coming days. One of those tools was the barometer. Once common in aircraft, ships, and ordinary households across the world, it predicts approaching weather by measuring changes in air pressure. While technological advancements have replaced the humble barometer in meteorological circles, they’re still fun to have at home and know how to read. In this article we offer a primer on the history of barometers, how they work, and how to use one today to predict the weather. Barometers allow you to feel more connected to the natural forces at work outside your window, and free you from being completely reliant on those oft-wrong apps and local forecasts (studies have shown that local meteorologists inflate the chances for poor weather because it garners better ratings!)."



"No, hurricanes aren’t behind big storm surges in northeast U.S."

"Hurricanes aren’t to blame for most of the large storm surges in the northeastern United States, a new study indicates. Instead, extratropical cyclones, including nor’easters and other non-tropical storms, generate most of the large storm surges in the Northeast, according to the new study in the Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology. They include a freak November 1950 storm and devastating nor’easters in March 1962 and December 1992. Researchers found intriguing trends after searching for clusters of, or similarities among, storms, says study coauthor Anthony J. Broccoli, chair of the environmental sciences department in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences at Rutgers University. It’s a new way of studying atmospheric circulation."



"Geophysicists and atmospheric scientists partner to track typhoons' seismic footprints"

"Climatologists are often asked, "Is climate change making hurricanes stronger?" but they can't give a definitive answer because the global hurricane record only goes back to the dawn of the satellite era. But now, an intersection of disciplines—seismology, atmospheric sciences, and oceanography—offers an untapped data source: the continuous seismic record, which dates back to the early 20th century. An international team of researchers has found a new way to identify the movement and intensity of hurricanes, typhoons and other tropical cyclones by tracking the way they shake the seafloor, as recorded on seismometers on islands and near the coast. After looking at 13 years of data from the northwest Pacific Ocean, they have found statistically significant correlations between seismic data and storms. Their work was published Feb. 15 in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters. The group of experts was assembled by Princeton University's Lucia Gualtieri, a postdoctoral research associate in geosciences, and Salvatore Pascale, an associate research scholar in atmospheric and oceanic sciences."

