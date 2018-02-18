Slushy Roads on Monday May Slow Your Commute

Stingy Sierra Snow Pack – Drought Looming?

We are less than a half of a month away from the start of Meteorological Spring and the amount of snow on the ground in the Sierra Nevada Range is a bit concerning. According to researchers, the snowpack in Sierra (as of February 15th) is running nearly ~20% of average. The image below shows the stark contrast between the snow cover in the Sierra Nevada Range from January 28, 2017 vs February 8, 2018. Interestingly, the snow was nearly 190% of average last year all thanks to a very active "Atmospheric River" that brought several water logged storms into the Western US. This year has been quite dull with few, lack luster storms.

(Image courtesy: NOAA - January 28, 2017 vs. February 8, 2018)

Dramatic Difference January 2017 vs February 2018

What a difference a year makes. Thanks to the Department of Water Resources at CA.gov for the images below, which show the snow to water equivalent from January 2017 to February 2018. Last year, the average water equivalent was 30.2", while the water equivalent right now is only 4.3"!! Keep in mind that the Sierra snow, typically supplies ~30% of California's state water needs, so it is a VERY important water source that is lacking significantly this year.

Current Reservoir Levels

According to CA.gov, the reservoir levels across much of the state are actually doing ok! Last year's blockbuster year helped fill most reservoirs to adequate levels. Most reservoirs shown below are sitting at more than 100% of their historical average, but with growing concerns of scant Sierra snow this winter, we'll likely cut into these reservoir surpluses fairly rapidly into 2018.

California Drought

According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions have been worsening over the last several weeks due to the lack of rain and snow. Note that the severe drought category has risen from 0% to ~20% over the last 3 months. Moderate drought conditions have also risen from ~8% to ~46% over that 3 month period as well.

California Drought Timeline

The significant multi-year California drought impacted much of California from 2012 to late 2016. It was significantly worrisome during late 2013 to late 2016 before the "Atmospheric Rivers" and heavy rounds of Pacific moisture really started showing up during the winter of 2016/2017. As of now, the drought is nowhere near where it was during the multi-year drought phase, but latest data suggests that California is rapidly drying out again.



