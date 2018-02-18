Slushy Roads on Monday May Slow Your Commute

Mix Wintry Precipitation Likely Early Next Week
 
"Confidence is fairly high that an impactful wintry mixed precipitation event will unfold for Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Over the 3-day period, accumulating snow with amounts generally in the 3-6\" range is expected for much of central MN into northwest WI while ice accretion of between several hundredths of an inch to around a tenth of an inch is likely over southern MN into western WI. Hazardous travel conditions and isolated power outages are possible. Keep up to date with the latest forecasts over the next several days on this developing situation."
 
Weather Outlook Ahead
 
The weather outlook from midday Sunday to Tuesday morning shows our next storm system moving through the region with areas of rain and mixed wintry precipitation. The 1st round on Sunday looks to bring snow across the northern half of the state, while the 2nd round moves in throughout the day Monday. The storm will taper Tuesday with colder winds developing behind it.
 
 
NWS NDFD Snowfall Potential
 
Here's the snowfall potential through Monday, which shows areas of heavier snow across the northern half of the state. Some spots near Lake Superior could see nearly 6" to 7" by 6pm Monday, while the Twin Cities will only see 1" to 3" of slushy snow.
 
 
NWS NDFD Icing Potential
 
According to the NWS NDFD data, the icing potential across southeastern Minnesota looks fairly impressive through Monday. This particular model suggests some 0.10" to near 0.20" amounts in the far southeastern corner of the state.
 
 
GFS Snowfall Potential
 
According to the GFS (American Model) rounds of snow Sunday through early Tuesday will bring widespread snowfall tallies of 2" to 4" across the southern half of the state, while parts of northern MN could see 3" to 6"+
 
 
ECMWF Snowfall Potential
 
According to the ECMWF (European Model) snowfall tallies across the state look a little less bullish than what the GFS is suggesting. The Twin Cities could still be in the 1" to 4" rain, while snowfall amounts across northern MN doesn't look as heavy.
 
 
Warmer Temp Outlook Into Early March
 
Here's the temperature outlook through the end of the month and into the first few days of March. Sunday's highs will warm into the 40s, which will be nearly 10F above average! The 40s will be short lived as colder air is expected to return in the wake of the snow/ice event early next week. The good news is that the shot of cold air won't be too cold and it won't last too long. Highs in the mid 30s look to return by the end of the month.
 
 
Snow Depth 2018
 
The snow depth map across the country for February 17th suggests that 32.9% of the country is covered in snow, mainly across the northern half of the nation. At this time last year, 23.6% of the nation was covered in snow. As of February 17th, the Twin Cities officially had 3" of snow on the ground at the MSP Airport, but at this time last year, there was NO snow on the ground. Note also that last year at this time, the Sierra Nevada Range in California had a significantly greater snow pack than what is there now.
 
Snow Depth 2017
 
At this time last year, 29.5% of the nation was covered in snow.
 
 
 
Stingy Sierra Snow Pack – Drought Looming? 

We are less than a half of a month away from the start of Meteorological Spring and the amount of snow on the ground in the Sierra Nevada Range is a bit concerning. According to researchers, the snowpack in Sierra (as of February 15th) is running nearly ~20% of average. The image below shows the stark contrast between the snow cover in the Sierra Nevada Range from January 28, 2017 vs February 8, 2018. Interestingly, the snow was nearly 190% of average last year all thanks to a very active "Atmospheric River" that brought several water logged storms into the Western US. This year has been quite dull with few, lack luster storms.

(Image courtesy: NOAA - January 28, 2017 vs. February 8, 2018)

Dramatic Difference January 2017 vs February 2018

What a difference a year makes. Thanks to the Department of Water Resources at CA.gov for the images below, which show the snow to water equivalent from January 2017 to February 2018. Last year, the average water equivalent was 30.2", while the water equivalent right now is only 4.3"!! Keep in mind that the Sierra snow, typically supplies ~30% of California's state water needs, so it is a VERY important water source that is lacking significantly this year.

Current Reservoir Levels

According to CA.gov, the reservoir levels across much of the state are actually doing ok! Last year's blockbuster year helped fill most reservoirs to adequate levels. Most reservoirs shown below are sitting at more than 100% of their historical average, but with growing concerns of scant Sierra snow this winter, we'll likely cut into these reservoir surpluses fairly rapidly into 2018.

California Drought

According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions have been worsening over the last several weeks due to the lack of rain and snow. Note that the severe drought category has risen from 0% to ~20% over the last 3 months. Moderate drought conditions have also risen from ~8% to ~46% over that 3 month period as well.

 

California Drought Timeline

The significant multi-year California drought impacted much of California from 2012 to late 2016. It was significantly worrisome during late 2013 to late 2016 before the "Atmospheric Rivers" and heavy rounds of Pacific moisture really started showing up during the winter of 2016/2017. As of now, the drought is nowhere near where it was during the multi-year drought phase, but latest data suggests that California is rapidly drying out again.


3-7 Day Hazard Forecast

1.) Heavy precipitation across portions of the Great Lakes and the Upper Mississippi Valley, Mon, Feb 19.
2.) Heavy rain across portions of the Central Plains, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Appalachians, the Tennessee Valley, the Great Lakes, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Northeast, the Southern Plains, and the Ohio Valley, Mon-Tue, Feb 19-Feb 20.
3.) Heavy rain across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Tennessee Valley, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Southern Appalachians, the Southeast, the Southern Plains, and the Ohio Valley, Wed-Thu, Feb 21-Feb 22.
4.) Flooding possible across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Appalachians, and the Ohio Valley.
5.) High winds across portions of the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Central Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, the Southern Plains, and the Southwest, Mon, Feb 19.
6.) Much below normal temperatures across portions of the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Northern Rockies, the Central Rockies, California, the Northern Great Basin, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest, Tue-Wed, Feb 20-Feb 21.
7.) Much below normal temperatures across portions of the Central Plains, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Northern Plains, and the Northern Rockies, Mon-Fri, Feb 19-Feb 23.
8.) High winds across portions of mainland Alaska, Mon-Wed, Feb 19-Feb 21.
9.) Much above normal temperatures across portions of mainland Alaska, Mon-Wed, Feb 19-Feb 21.
Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Central Plains, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Northern Rockies, the Central Rockies, the Middle Mississippi Valley, California, the Northern Great Basin, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Alaska Panhandle, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest, Sat-Fri, Feb 24-Mar 2.
10.) Slight risk of much above normal temperatures for portions of mainland Alaska and the Aleutians, Sat-Mon, Feb 24-Feb 26.
11.) Moderate risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Central Great Basin, California, and the Southwest, Sat-Sun, Feb 24-Feb 25.
12.) Moderate risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Central Plains, the Northern Plains, the Northern Rockies, and the Northern Great Basin, Sat-Fri, Feb 24-Mar 2.
13.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Central Plains, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Tennessee Valley, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Southern Appalachians, the Southeast, the Southern Plains, and the Ohio Valley, Sat-Mon, Feb 24-Feb 26.
14.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Rockies, the Middle Mississippi Valley, California, the Southern Plains, and the Southwest.

"Minnesota Sees Deadliest Winter In Years"
 
"Minnesota has already had five ice-related deaths this winter. The state typically averages three during the whole season. Minnesota is on track to have one of its deadliest winters in years. Five people have died this season after falling through ice. The state typically averages three ice-related deaths over the course of the entire winter. The 2015-2016 winter had zero ice-related deaths, while the 2016-2017 winter had two. The last time Minnesota saw ice-related deaths in the double digits was in the 2002-2003 winter, when the state had 10 fatalities. The most recent death this year happened in northern Minnesota where a women drowned after riding an ATV on Rice Lake. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Hannah Mishler has already responded to multiple ice rescue calls. "Ice, especially snow covered ice, is extremely deceptive. You can't see dangerous cracks or the thickness of the ice under the snow," Mishler said in a statement."
 
See more from Patch HERE:
 
 
Ice Safety!!
 
Before you go testing the ice on area lakes and ponds, remember that "ICE IS NEVER 100% SAFE!" So when is ice safe? Here is an excerpt from the MN DNR regarding ice safety: 
 
"There really is no sure answer. You can't judge the strength of ice just by its appearance, age, thickness, temperature, or whether or not the ice is covered with snow. Strength is based on all these factors -- plus the depth of water under the ice, size of the water body, water chemistry and currents, the distribution of the load on the ice, and local climatic conditions."
 
 
 
General Ice Thickness Guidelines
 
Here are some general ice thickness guidelines from the MN DNR:
 
For new, clear ice ONLY:

Under 4" - STAY OFF
4" - Ice fishing or other activities on foot
5" - 7" - Snowmobile or ATV
8" - 12" - Car or small pickup
12" - 15" - Medium truck

Many factors other than thickness can cause ice to be unsafe.
White ice or "snow ice" is only about half as strong as new clear ice. Double the above thickness guidelines when traveling on white ice.

See more from the MN DNR HERE:

 
Temperature Anomaly on Saturday
 
The image below shows the temperature anomaly across North America from Saturday which showed well above average temperatures across much of the Southern US, but cooler than average temps were found across the High Plains and across Canada.
 
 
Temperature Trend
 
Here's the 850mb temperature anomaly from Sunday to AM Tuesday, which shows continued warmer than average temps across the Southern and Eastern half of the nation, while colder than average temps will be found across much of the High Plains and Western US.
 
 
High Temps Sunday

High temps across the country on Sunday will be quite warm for much of the central and eastern part of the nation with temps running a good 10F to 20F above average. Some in the Central and Southern Plains will be nearly 25F above average. However, readings across the High Plains and the Northwest will be running -10F to nearly -30F below average. 

Weather Outlook Ahead
 
Weather conditions through Monday look fairly active the nation as a large storm system develops and slides into the Central US early next week. Areas of heavy rain and thunder will be found in the Mississippi River Valley, while areas of heavy snow will be found on the northern and western side of the storm system as the low moves east. 
 
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of heavy precipitation continuing in the Central US through the 3rd full week of February. Note that some from the Arklatex to the Ohio Valley could see several inches of precipitation, which could lead to flooding. There will also be fairly substantial moisture from the Great Lakes into the Northeast as the week rolls on, some of which could be in the form of heavy snow. The high elevations in the Western US will also see areas of heavy precipitation, likely in the form of snow there.

Snowfall Potential Ahead

The snowfall potential through Thursday suggests areas of heavy snow falling across the high elevations in the Western US. There will also be pockets of heavier rain across parts of the Midwest and into the Great Lakes.
 
Slushy Roads on Monday May Slow Your Commute
By Paul Douglas

"It's still too cold. You're responsible for this, Paul! Please kick the Doppler and warm it up" my co-host, Jordana Green barked on Friday. Insert deep sigh here. This is the time of year when I'm more therapist than scientist.
 
I'll tell you what I told her. Our wintry near-death experience is past its prime. We've picked up an hour and 48 minutes of daylight since the Winter Solstice. I could feel the higher sun angle walking the dog yesterday.
 
The last week of February will bring daytime highs above freezing. It snows in March, but any slush usually melts within a day or two. You may be skeptical - but spring is coming.
 
Snow falls north of the MSP metro area Sunday, but we're still on track for a couple inches of slush Monday. By the time the system really gets going, fueled with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, it'll be too far east for heavy amounts here. Another coating of flakes Tuesday gives way to blue sky by midweek. A slushy mix is possible next Saturday, but we expect 30s and mainly wet roads.
 
Minnesotans earn their springs. This year will be no exception.
Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Milder. Snow north of MSP. Winds: S 15-30. High: 42.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Light freezing drizzle mixed with light snow. Winds: SW turning N 10. Low: 18.

MONDAY (Washington's Birthday): 1" to 3" snow; slushy travel. Winds: NE 15-25. High: 21.

TUESDAY: Light snow tapers. Icy coating. Winds: NW 10-15.  Wake-up: 12. High: 20.

WEDNESDAY: Blue sky, still chilly. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 2. High: 18. 

THURSDAY: Plenty of sun. A bit milder. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 5. High: 29.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Above average. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 16. High: 34

SATURDAY: Chance of wet snow or mix. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 18. High: 33.

This Day in Weather History
February 18th

1979: This is one of the rare times that Lake Superior completely freezes over.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 18th

Average High: 30F (Record: 58F set in 2017)
Average Low: 14F (Record: -21F set in 1903)

Record Rainfall: 0.70" set in 1961
Record Snowfall: 7.0" set in 1961
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 18th

Sunrise: 7:09am
Sunset: 5:45pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 36 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 59 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): 1 Hour 50 Minutes
Moon Phase for February 18th at Midnight
3.4 Days Since New Moon

 Temp Outlook For Sunday

Temps on Sunday will be fairly warm across the southern half of the state with readings approaching 40F. Temps in northern MN will be in the 10s and 20s, but with the wind, it will only feel like the single digits above and below 0F.
 
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

Here's the temperature outlook into the early part of March, which suggests warmer than average temperatures moving into parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, while cooler than average temps continue in the High Plains.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

As we head into the early part of March, warmer than average temps will continue in the eastern half of the country, while cooler than average temps will continue in the western US.

"This U.S. Region Is Cooling Down While the Rest of the World Gets Warmer (Video)"
 
"Floating over the southeast U.S. is a thing called a “warming hole" — and it's not what it sounds like. Despite the rest of the planet increasing in average temperature because of global warming, according to a Dartmouth study released Tuesday, there is an anomaly called the “U.S. warming hole” where temperatures are actually getting cooler. The study believes that in the late 1950s, the jet stream over the U.S. became “wavier,” thus causing the polar vortex to cool down the Southeast U.S. While average global temperatures have increased about 1 degree Fahrenheit since 1958, that number has decreased by 1.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the “warming hole” during that same period."
 
See more from Travel and Leisure HERE:
 

"Polar ice is lost at sea"
 
"Our planet reached another miserable milestone earlier this week: Sea ice fell to its lowest level since human civilization began more than 12,000 years ago. That worrying development is just the latest sign that rising temperatures are inflicting lasting changes on the coldest corners of the globe. The new record low comes as the planet’s climate system shifts further from the relatively stable periodthat helped give rise to cities, commerce, and the way we live now. So far, the new year has been remarkably warm on both poles. The past 30 days have averaged more than 21 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal in Svalbard, Norway — the northernmost permanently inhabited place in the world. Last month, a tanker ship completed the first wintertime crossing of the Arctic Oceanwithout the assistance of an icebreaker. Down south in the Antarctic, sea ice is all but gone for the third straight year as summer winds to a close."
 
See more from Grist HERE:
 

"Fair or Foul? How to Use a Barometer to Forecast the Weather"
 
"Finding out the weather forecast these days is as easy as turning on the TV or checking your phone. That wasn’t always the case, though. In the hundreds of years before television and even radio, people used more rudimentary devices to predict what the skies would bring in the coming days. One of those tools was the barometer. Once common in aircraft, ships, and ordinary households across the world, it predicts approaching weather by measuring changes in air pressure. While technological advancements have replaced the humble barometer in meteorological circles, they’re still fun to have at home and know how to read. In this article we offer a primer on the history of barometers, how they work, and how to use one today to predict the weather. Barometers allow you to feel more connected to the natural forces at work outside your window, and free you from being completely reliant on those oft-wrong apps and local forecasts (studies have shown that local meteorologists inflate the chances for poor weather because it garners better ratings!)."
 
See more from Art of Manliness HERE:
 

"No, hurricanes aren’t behind big storm surges in northeast U.S."
 
"Hurricanes aren’t to blame for most of the large storm surges in the northeastern United States, a new study indicates. Instead, extratropical cyclones, including nor’easters and other non-tropical storms, generate most of the large storm surges in the Northeast, according to the new study in the Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology. They include a freak November 1950 storm and devastating nor’easters in March 1962 and December 1992. Researchers found intriguing trends after searching for clusters of, or similarities among, storms, says study coauthor Anthony J. Broccoli, chair of the environmental sciences department in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences at Rutgers University. It’s a new way of studying atmospheric circulation."
 
See more from Futurity HERE:
 

"Geophysicists and atmospheric scientists partner to track typhoons' seismic footprints"
 
"Climatologists are often asked, "Is climate change making hurricanes stronger?" but they can't give a definitive answer because the global hurricane record only goes back to the dawn of the satellite era. But now, an intersection of disciplines—seismology, atmospheric sciences, and oceanography—offers an untapped data source: the continuous seismic record, which dates back to the early 20th century. An international team of researchers has found a new way to identify the movement and intensity of hurricanes, typhoons and other tropical cyclones by tracking the way they shake the seafloor, as recorded on seismometers on islands and near the coast. After looking at 13 years of data from the northwest Pacific Ocean, they have found statistically significant correlations between seismic data and storms. Their work was published Feb. 15 in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters. The group of experts was assembled by Princeton University's Lucia Gualtieri, a postdoctoral research associate in geosciences, and Salvatore Pascale, an associate research scholar in atmospheric and oceanic sciences."
 
See more from Phys.org HERE:
 
