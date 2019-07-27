Minnesota Twins (63-40, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (8-3, 4.37 ERA) White Sox: Ivan Nova (5-9, 5.49 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The White Sox are 22-22 against teams from the AL Central. Chicago has hit 116 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 22, averaging one every 18.5 at-bats.

The Twins are 23-12 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit an MLB-leading 201 home runs this season, Max Kepler leads them with 27 homers. The Twins won the last meeting 6-2. Michael Pineda earned his seventh victory and Kepler went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Dylan Cease registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 44 extra base hits and is batting .266. Yolmer Sanchez is 10-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kepler leads the Twins with 70 RBIs and is batting .262. Nelson Cruz has 15 hits and is batting .375 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 5-5, .287 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).