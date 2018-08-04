LYNCHBURG, Va. — Workers have opened a sluice at a Virginia dam where water levels forced an evacuation of about 150 homes earlier in the week.
Water resources officials in the city of Lynchburg posted video Saturday of water flowing from the sluice at College Lake Dam.
The sluice will help lower reservoir levels so officials can make repairs to the dam.
The dam overflowed Thursday, prompting evacuation of about 150 homes in the city of 80,000.
City officials said Friday that the dam is stable despite the damage it sustained. But they said the evacuation order would remain in place at least through the end of the day Saturday. An emergency center at a local high school was established for evacuees.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
GOP fundraiser featuring NRA leader draws protests
Protesters shouted "shame" as people entered a Republican fundraiser featuring a National Rifle Association leader and coming months after a shooting spree at a nearby Kentucky school left two students dead and several others injured.
Nation
Twin Northern California fires force thousands to flee homes
Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather continued to grow Saturday in Northern California, destroying 55 homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.
Nation
The Latest: Northern California wildfires fires grow
The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):
Variety
Judge sued over refusal to OK transgender teens' new names
An attorney for the mothers of three transgender teens in Ohio said in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that a county judge has shown a disturbing pattern and practice of not allowing transgender children to legally change their names, refusals that can prove harmful and violates their constitutional right to equal protection.
National
Idaho GOP candidate says Muslim slur was used to stir debate
A Republican candidate for the Idaho Statehouse defended the use of a Muslim slur on his public Facebook page by saying he likes to trigger debate with incendiary comments.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.