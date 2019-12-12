Slow & Snowy Morning Commute. 'Warmer' End of Week

Extended Forecast

THURSDAY: AM Snow: Coating up to 2" for metro. 3" to 5" north of Cities. Winds: NNW 5-15. High: 22.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Winds: Calm. Low: 10.

FRIDAY: Not as nippy. Light snow & flurries. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 27.

SATURDAY: Clearing skies, turning colder again. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 11. High: 15.

SUNDAY: Cold sunshine. Winds. S 5. Wake-up: -6 High: 10.

MONDAY: Still brisk. Increasing PM clouds. Winds: S 5. Wake-up: -3. High: 15.

TUESDAY: AM flurries. Another shot of cold air. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 1. High: 10.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. Winds: WSW 5-15. Wake-up: 0. High: 17.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

December 12th

2004: A strong cold front pushes through Minnesota during the early morning hours. By dawn, winds turn to the northwest and increase to 25 to 40 MPH with gusts as high as 70 MPH. The windiest part of the day was from mid morning through mid afternoon when many locations suffered sustained winds in the 30 to 45 MPH range. The highest wind gusts recorded in southern Minnesota during this time included 71 MPH in Welch and 62 MPH near Albert Lea, St. James, Winthrop and Owatonna. Other notable wind gusts included 59 MPH at New Ulm, 58 MPH in Mankato, 55 MPH in St. Cloud and Morris, 54 MPH at Redwood Falls, and 52 MPH at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. Scattered trees were downed and a few buildings received minor roof damage across the region.

1939: A December gale along the North Shore leads to winds clocked at 48 mph at Duluth.

_________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 12th

Average High: 28F (Record: 53F set in 1968)

Average Low: 13F (Record: -15F set in 1879)

Record Rainfall: 0.61" set in 1886

Record Snowfall: 4.6" set in 1941

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 12th

Sunrise: 7:41am

Sunset: 4:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 50 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 47 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 47 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for December 12th at Midnight

1.1 Days After Full "Cold" Moon

"12:12 a.m. EST (0512 GMT) - On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. December is also the month the winter cold fastens its grip. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Full Long Nights Moon, which is an an appropriate name because the nights are now indeed long and the moon is above the horizon a long time. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it's diametrically opposite to the low sun. The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is rather poor timing for those who enjoy the annual performance of the Geminid meteor shower; this display will peak just two nights later and the brilliant light of the moon (which will be residing that same night in Gemini) will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these meteors."

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"The annual Geminid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak this weekend – though under the glaring light of the almost-full waning gibbous moon. The peak morning is likely to be Saturday, December 14, 2019 – or, possibly, Sunday, December 15, 2019. But the morning of December 13 might offer some meteors, too. These colorful meteors tend to be bright, so you might see as many as 20 or so Perseids per hour, despite the moonlight. On a dark night, free of moonlight, you can easily spot 50 or more meteors per hour. Just know that – although this is one shower you can successfully watch in the (late) evening – the best viewing is typically around 2 a.m., no matter where you are on Earth. So the best time of night to watch for Geminid meteors is around 2 a.m., when the the shower’s radiant point – near the bright star Castor in the constellation Gemini – is high in the sky. If you’re not one to stay up late, you can watch for meteors during the evening hours. Although the meteors will be few and far between at early-to-mid evening, you might, if you’re lucky, catch an earthgrazer – a sloow-moving and loong-lasting meteor that travels horizontally across the sky. Can you watch the meteor shower online? Yes. It won’t be the same experience as being out under a dark country sky. But, especially if you’re clouded out and can’t get out of the city, watching online can be a good way to join the fun. So far, we’ve heard from only one organization planning to broadcast the Geminids live. It’s sky-live.tv, which will cover the live event with 3 cameras in Teide Observatory (Canary Islands), Olivenza (Extremadura) and High Energy Observatory HESS (Namibia)."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________________

Thursday Weather Outlook

High temps on Thursday will still be running a bit below average along the East Coast with temps running nearly -5F to -10F below average. It'll also be a bit cooler than average across the Upper Midwest, but it certainly won't be as cold as it was on Tuesday and Wednedsay when highs only warmed into the single digits above and below zero. Meanwhile, temps in the western half of the country will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.

________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Here's a look at weather conditions across the nation as we head through the 2nd half of the week. Note that folks in the Northeast will be a little quieter on Thursday, but another round of heavier rain looks to develop PM Thursday into Friday. Meanwhile, Pacific moisture will continue to inundate folks in the Northwest with areas of heavy rain and mountain snow. Some of this moisture will impact folks in the High Plains and Upper Midwest.

______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

The 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA WPC, suggests another round of heavy precipitation moving into the Southeast later this week. This moisture will eventually lift northeast through the Mid-Atlantic States and into parts of the Northeast once again. Meanwhile, Pacific moisture will continue to move through the Western US with several inches of rain possible along the Coast, while several inches of snow will be possible in the Mountains and high elevations.

__________________________________________________________________________

Another Round of Heavier Rain in the Southeast

Another round of heavier rainfall will develop and slide through the Southeast as we head into the end of the week. Some spots could see more than 1" of rain by 7PM Friday.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Another Surge of Pacific Moisture in the Northwest

Another Pacific storm will move into the Northwest over the coming days with rounds of rain and snow showers. Total preciptiation amounts could exceed 1" for places like Seattle, WA and Portland, OR, while Redding, CA and Medford, OR may only see 0.50" to 0.75" through 7PM Thursday. Lighter precipitation amounts will be found farther inland, but areas of heavy snow will be possible in the mountains and high elevations. Note that a number of winter weather headlines have been issued through Saturday, where some 1ft. to 2ft. snow totals can't be ruled out!

__________________________________________________________________________

"Sydney Is Choking on the Most Toxic Air on Earth"

"Australia has been on fire for more than a month, but the flames are hardly the only impact. Smoke from Australia’s bush fires engulfed Sydney in a smoke on Tuesday, creating the most toxic air on the planet. Scientists measure air quality using an index that measures major pollutants and uses them to rate how unhealthy the air is. The bushfire smoke on Tuesday pushed Sydney’s air quality index rating to 2,552. That’s 11 times higher than the level considered hazardous. And it’s well below air quality index readings in cities in China, India, and other places known as hotbeds of air pollution. For context, a healthy air quality index is under 50 or so. A hazardous level is between 301 to 500. Last Fall, the Camp Fire in northern California created what was then the most dangerous air quality levels on the planet—levels reached 246 in Oakland. Right now, Sydney’s not even on the same scale. The smoke created surreal scenes across the city. Fire alarms rang out across the city. Ferries were cancelled, buildings were evacuated, and schools were kept kids inside during recess. The toxic air has also caused face mask sales have spiked."



__________________________________________________________________________



"The world's supply of fresh water is in trouble as mountain ice vanishes"

"These high "water towers" provide a huge percentage of global fresh water, but climate change and geopolitical stresses endanger their existence. HIGH IN THE Himalaya, near the base of the Gangotri glacier, water burbles along a narrow river. Pebbles, carried in the small river’s flow, pling as they carom downstream. This water will flow thousands of miles, eventually feeding people, farms, and the natural world on the vast, dry Indus plain. Many of the more than 200 million people in the downstream basin rely on water that comes from this stream and others like it. But climate change is hitting those high mountain regions more brutally than the world on average. That change is putting the “water towers” like this one, and the billions of people that depend on them, in ever more precarious positions. New research published Monday in Nature identifies the most important and vulnerable water towers in the world. The research creates a template for world leaders—many of whom gathered at a major annual climate summit last week—to follow as they consider how to prioritize climate adaptation efforts in the face of unprecedented, rapid change. “We all need water. We’re 90 percent water, we require fresh water,” says Michele Koppes, a climate and glacier scientist at the University of British Columbia and an author of the report. “We have big demands on the water from these water towers, and we have to understand better how they’re changing.”

"Study: Favorable environments for large hail increasing across U.S."

"A group of atmospheric scientists have uncovered an environmental footprint that could help explain why the cost of hailstorm damage is rapidly increasing in the United States. The scientists, led by Brian Tang at the University at Albany, combined 38 years of weather data—from 1979 to 2017—to determine how many days per year had favorable conditions for large hail, greater than the size of a golf ball, across the U.S. Consistent increases over the 38-year period were observed east of the Rocky Mountains, including a 10 to 15-day uptick in parts of the Central Plains and Midwest. Most of the Northeast also experienced an increase of about three to eight days. The findings were consistent with increases in reported large hailstones in these regions. Using a combination of publicly-available 3-D atmospheric data, NOAA hail reports and NEXRAD radar data, the scientists focused on a number of different moisture, temperature and wind variables that are relevant to the production of large hail in severe thunderstorms. Study results were published on Friday in Nature's Climate and Atmospheric Science. "Insurers are continuing to see big increases in hail-related claims across the country," said Tang, who is an associate professor in UAlbany's Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences. "We wanted to see how environmental conditions that are conducive for large hail might be influencing this trend."



______________________________________________________________________________

"A Coolish, Dryish November; Wettest U.S. Year to Date"

"November’s ups and downs across the contiguous U.S. added up to a month that was slightly cooler and dryer than average, according to summary maps issued Monday by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). The month came in as the 48th coolest and 32nd driest out of 125 years of recordkeeping. Chilly air masses poured from Canada across the eastern two-thirds of the country in early November, keeping most states east of the Rockies well below average for the month. No monthly statewide records were set, but Vermont had its ninth coldest November and Mississippi its tenth coldest. West of the Rockies, mildness dominated. California had its tenth warmest November on record. The cold skew of November comes through even more sharply in local records, which reflect the intensity of the early-month cold blasts. NCEI’s U.S. Records site shows a preliminary total of 2821 daily record lows broken or tied in November, compared to just 737 daily record highs. Likewise, there were 2451 record low maxima but only 654 record high minima. The frequent infusion of dry, chilly air masses also tamped down on rainfall. Most U.S. states were either near or below average on precipitation. Yet snowfall was surprisingly widespread across parts of the Great Plains, Midwest, and Northeast, a result of the unusually cool temperatures as well as several bouts of early-season snow that gave some spots their fastest start to the snow season on record, including Wichita, KS (2.7” by November 12) and Madison, WI (15.7” by November 23) . Meanwhile, an intense, slow-moving upper-level storm over Thanksgiving week led to heavy rains and mountain snows over the Southwest, helping push Arizona to its third wettest November and New Mexico its fifth wettest."



__________________________________________________________________________

"Climate change could cause a popular Christmas activity to vanish"

"If you’re shopping for a live Christmas tree this year, you may have to search harder than in the past. Over the last five years, Christmas tree shortages have been reported in many parts of the US One factor is that growers sold off land and planted fewer trees during and after the 2008 recession. In the lifespan of Christmas trees, the decade from 2008 to the present is roughly a single generation of plantings. However, in my research on the human dimensions of farming and food systems, I also see other factors at play. Christmas trees take six to 12 years to mature, and consumer preferences often change more quickly than farmers can adjust. Climate change is altering temperature and rainfall patterns, which severely affects growers’ ability to produce high-quality trees and the varieties that customers seek. And like the overall US population, Christmas tree growers and shoppers are aging. Collectively, these trends don’t bode well for Christmas tree lovers, the growers, or the industry. However, there are opportunities for younger farmers to enter this market, either full- or part-time. If new and beginning growers live in an area with appropriate environmental conditions, Christmas trees are a high-quality complementary crop that farmers can use to diversify their operations and provide off-season income."



__________________________________________________________________________

"Blade Runner 2019: Smoke from terrifying 'ring of fire' turns Sydney's skies apocalypse red"

"Australians are used to dealing with brutal fire seasons, but barely a week into summer, 2019 is already something else. Already, 6 lives have been lost and almost 700 homes destroyed by bushfires. The world was briefly captivated by the plight of burned koalas like poor Lewis and the hundreds, possibly thousands, more incinerated in their habitat. Nearly three million hectares either are or have been on fire. More than 11% of New South Wales' national parks have burned, including World Heritage ancient rainforest that's never been dry enough to catch fire until now. Sydney is now in the longest sustained period of hazardous air pollution on record. As I was flying into Sydney last Tuesday morning, my little cabin window framed the smoke from those fires in the Blue Mountains, as it rose and spread towards the city in a filthy fog, like the ghost of an oil spill. By the time I walked into the Mashable office less than an hour after landing, having walked ten minutes from the train station, my hair stank of smoke. The mornings have been a sickly, flat grey; by mid-afternoon, the smoke, ash, and dust from fires to the city's north, west, and south turns the air into a still from Blade Runner."



______________________________________________________________________