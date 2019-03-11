INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have handed out more than 200 tickets to motorists for driving too slowly in the left lane.
WRTV-TV reports that state police ticketed 87 drivers in 2017 for left lane violations and 132 in 2018. The law enforcement agency also gave more than 1,000 warnings last year.
Trooper Aaron Pfaff says slower drivers clogging the left lane can cause aggressive driving and road rage.
A 2015 state law requires drivers to move to the right lane to allow faster traffic to pass. The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will periodically use alerts on its overhead highway message boards to help raise awareness about the left-lane law.
