SLOW GO WITH NO O
Thanks to a late "burst" it wasn't quite 41-donut, but the Vikings still had their third-worst total for yards of offense in a postseason game Saturday. They have been held to fewer than 200 yards in the postseason six times:
Jan. 14, 2001 114 yds N.Y. Giants 41, Vikings 0NFC championship
Jan. 12, 1975 119 yds Pittsburgh 16, Vikings 6Super Bowl IX
Jan. 11, 2020 147 yds San Francisco 27, Vikings 10Divisional round
Jan. 2, 1993 148 yds Washington 24, Vikings 7Wild card
Jan. 10, 2016 183 yds Seattle 10, Vikings 9 Wild card
Dec. 26, 1977 189 yds Vikings 14, L.A. Rams 7 Divisional round
Source: Pro Football Reference
