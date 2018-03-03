BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's prime minister has denied being asked by the head of Reporters Without Borders to apologize for his insults of journalists.

Prime Minister Robert Fico is known for numerous attacks on the media.

Reporters Without Borders chief Christophe Deloire met with Fico in Bratislava on Friday, days after Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova were shot dead. Afterward, Deloire said he told Fico "you should express regret and apologize for having insulted journalists on several occasions."

Fico on Friday denied that any such request was made.

Deloire told The Associated Press "I'm really surprised, because I said it twice during the meeting without any ambiguity. He perfectly understood. The second time he answered 'I will consider this.'"

Deloire said other media watchdogs at the meeting can confirm the comments.