BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's prime minister says hackers have attacked his country's foreign ministry from abroad in an attempt to get data and documents from the ministry's computer network.
Peter Pellegrini said the attack was "very sophisticated," and called the hackers "a multinational, sophisticated spy organization" but did not identify them. He didn't say what documents the hackers targeted, whether they succeeded in getting any information and when exactly the attack took place.
He said it was discovered by the country's military spy agency after computers in the network started functioning in an unusual way.
