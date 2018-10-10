BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — An official says a military training aircraft has crashed in central Slovakia.
Defense Ministry spokeswoman Danka Capakova says the Czech-made L-39 Albatros plane crashed in an uninhabited area north of the central city of Zvolen on Wednesday afternoon.
Capakova says the two pilots ejected safely.
She says no more information is immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Defeated Maldives president challenges election result
The outgoing president of the Maldives filed a complaint with police on Wednesday challenging the results of last month's presidential election in which he was defeated by the opposition candidate.
World
US lawmakers call on Trump to help detained Chinese Muslims
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers wants President Donald Trump to help Muslims respond to a sweeping crackdown in China's northwest.
World
Tropical storm watches issued for Mexico's Baja peninsula
Authorities have issued a tropical storm watch for a stretch of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, where Tropical Storm Sergio is forecast to arrive later this week.
World
The Latest: Dutch minister urges end to Poland-EU dispute
The Latest on Polish judicial reforms (all times local):
World
Egyptian police detain son of jailed former president
Egyptian police detained the youngest son of jailed former president Mohammed Morsi on Wednesday without giving a reason, the family said, adding that they fear he'll be held indefinitely.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.