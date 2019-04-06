PHILADELPHIA - The pattern has been established - and Jake Odorizzi knows it.

Odorizzi began his season by holding Cleveland to one run on one hit over six innings. No surprise there, as it lowered his career ERA to 1.49 in his first start of a season. It goes back to his first full season in the majors in 2014.

Before he took the mound against the Phillies on Friday, he was asked on Wednesday about his second start each season, to which he jokingly-but-abruptly said, “No.”

He knows he’s not the same pitcher the second time out.

“The first start is just like, you’re out of spring training, everything meaning something again, it’s also the first time for hitters,” Odorizzi said. “Everyone is getting their bearings. I feel the pitcher has the advantage, the pitcher knows what they’re trying to do, the hitter’s just reacting.”

With a chance to get the Twins off to the right start in the first game of an interleague series against a fortified Phillies team, he exasperatingly pitched to his tendencies once again as the Twins flopped to a 10-4 loss on Friday

Odorizzi got just two outs before manager, and former teammate, Rocco Baldelli had to take the ball from him with the bases loaded and two runs already in. Ryne Harper then gave up a two-run double, with a third scoring on an error.

Four runs were charged to Odorizzi, and his two-out outing was the shortest stint of his career.

His ERA in his second outing of a full season is now 6.30, a baffling drop-off following splendid beginnings to his season. But this season’s repeat could be particularly troubling given the work he put in to avoid it. He spent the offseason driving from his home in Tampa to Plant City, Fla., to train at the Florida Pitching Ranch, where he worked on smoothing out his delivery. He reported to spring training with sky-high confidence. Then Friday happened.

Shortstop Jorge Polanco tripled in the first inning, singled in the third, homered in the fifth then lined a double to left in the seventh to complete the first cycle of his career and the 11th in Twins history. Michael Cuddyer was the last Twin to do it, on May 22, 2009 against Milwaukee. Polanco added single in the ninth for his first ever five-hit game.

The milestone came on a soggy night at Citizens Bank Park in which the Twins tried to bail Odorizzi out but it led to more bungling in front of an announced crowd of 28,021.

Max Kepler’s two run homer got the Twins within 5-2 in the third, but the Phillies got a sacrifice fly from Cesar Hernandez in the bottom of the inning. The Twins scored twice in the fifth, including Polanco’s home run to get within 6-4. But Aaron Altherr lined a RBI double to left in the bottom of the inning as the Phillies moved to a 7-4 lead.

And Odorizzi’s struggles weren’t the only thing wrong with the Twins on Friday. Twins pitchers walked nine batters. Twins fielders committed three errors. One was by Marwin Gonzalez on a missed catch at first base in the third inning that would have led to a double play. And that came after he overran a foul ball by Rhys Hoskins, with Hoskins drawing a walk on the next pitch.

– because Bryce Harper chugged home from first as Eddie Rosario was indecisive after collecting the ball.

So Odorizzi won’t be the only Twin with a lot on his mind after this one.