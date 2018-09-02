Sloppy Pattern Into Midweek - Dew Point Trends

Record Crowds at Minnesota State Fair - A Run At 2 Million? The Minnesota State Fair is unreal. I absolutely love going and is a yearly tradition for our family. Between the food and people watching, it's a great way to spend a late summer day. According to the MN State Fair, there have already been 4 daily attendence records. Numbers will continue to trickle in, but goodness me - there have been a ton of people already and I think we'll continue to set more records. Could this be the year that the 12-days sees 2 million people? Stay tuned! See the updated MN State Fair Attendance HERE: (Photo Courtesy: StarTribune) ____________________________________________________________________________ Smoky Skies Have Improved Distant wildfires are still burning across the Western US and Canada, but smoky skies have improved quite a bit since last week. Note that there still is a little smoke in the air across parts of the Upper Midwest, but it isn't nearly as bad has it was during the month of August. _____________________________________________________________________________ Seasonal Allergies Running High Seasonal allergy sufferers are still battling waves of pollen that have been running at High to Medium/Medium-High over the last few weeks. The upcoming forecast suggests that we will still be running at Medium-High levels at times through the first few days of September, so keep the allergy meds flowing... Hopefully we'll all get through this together - AAACHOOOO! See more from Pollen.com HERE: ___________________________________________________________________________ Nordic Waffel, Rainbow Cloud Roll, UpNorth Pasty Puff, Oh My! You still have time to try some of the new foods at the MN State Fair. I'll be out there Sunday and I've got my eye on the Nordic Waffel!! I can't wait. BURP! See a the full list of new foods and vendors HERE: ______________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor - Minnesota Bouts of heavy rain over the last several days has helped improve abnormally dry conditions a bit since last week. According to the US Drought Monitor, 38% of the state is now abnormally dry, which is down from 48% last week. Moderate drought conditions are still in place over 9% of the state. _____________________________________________________________________ High Temps Sunday Mild temps will continue on Sunday with readings in the mid/upper 70s and near 80F. Dewpoints will be the big story as readings will be quite tropical! Weather Outlook Weather conditions over the next few days look a little unsetted as waves of energy roll through the Upper Midwest. It appears that we'll be on the edge of the heaviest T-storm chances, but rain chances will still be in place across Minnesota. Here's the weather depiction from Sunday to AM Tuesday. Severe Threat Sunday According to NOAAs SPC, there is a MARGINAL risk of strong to severe storms across parts of far southeastern MN on Sunday. This means that isolated large hail or damaging wind events may be possible. Rainfall Potential Through PM Monday According to NOAA's NDFD data, areas of heavy rain will continue across parts of southern Minnesota and into southern Wisconsin. Keep in mind that these are areas that have been inundated with significant rainfall over the past couple of weeks, so areas of additions flooding can't be ruled out. _________________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook The extended forecast through the middle part of September shows cooler temps moving in around the middle part of next week. The GEFS (image above) shows highs consistently in the lower 70s, while the the ECMWF (image below) suggests highs approaching 80F again by next weekend. _________________________________________________________________________ Sloppy Pattern Into Midweek - Dew Point Trends

By Paul Douglas Relative humidity? Yes, I prefer my relatives experience jungle-like humidity, not me. A better measure of how much water is in the air is the dew point, which topped 70F yesterday. Dew point is the temperature to which air must be cooled at constant pressure for it to become saturated. The higher the dew point, the more uncomfortable we feel. A dew point in the 50s is comfortable, but 70F feels tropical. According to the MN DNR, MSP has endured 28 hours of 80-degree dew points since 1945. Dew points are slowly trending higher over time. More water in the air means temperatures can't cool as much at night. So far 2018 is the second warmest growing season on record, primarily due to warm nighttime readings. And more water overhead means more fuel for storms, loading the dice in favor of more flooding events. Storms Sunday morning may give way to some PM sun, but a fickle front nearby keeps us showery into Wednesday. Skies dry out late in the week, as a trickle of Canadian air drops dew points to more comfortable levels. I see more 80s into the third week of September.

_____________________________________________ Extended Forecast SUNDAY: Wet start. Some PM sun. Winds: SW 7-12. High: 81. SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and storms early. Winds: SW 5. Low: 66. MONDAY: Showers and T-storms likely . Winds: E 8-13. High: 79. TUESDAY: Showers and storms, some heavy. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 78. WEDNESDAY: Showers taper. Slow clearing late. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 65. High: 73. THURSDAY: Plenty of sun and comfortable. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 57. High: 74. FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Pleasant. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 55. High: 75. SATURDAY: Clouds increase. Still mild. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 57. High: 76.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

September 2nd 1996: Approximately 8 inches of rain falls over a 2 1/2 hour period in the Mankato area resulting in flash flooding. Numerous roads are closed, basements flooded, and $100,000 of damage results from a lightning strike in Lehiller. 1992: Severe weather affects several counties in the western parts of the County Warning Area. Several tornadoes are reported, along with 3/4 inch hail and damaging winds, as the system passes through Pope, Swift, Stearns, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Brown and Renville Counties. 1975: Severe weather rolls through Stevens, Swift, Kandiyohi, and Meeker counties. 1.5 inch Hail is reported in Stevens and Swift. An F1 tornado also occurs in Swift. An hour later, another F1 Tornado was reported in Kandiyohi County while 69 knot winds occurred in Meeker County. Damages were estimated at $50,000 for the two tornadoes that touched down. 1937: Strong thunderstorms bring heavy rainfall to northern Minnesota, with 4.61 inches of rain dumped on Pokegama. Flooding was reported in Duluth.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 2nd Average High: 77F (Record: 97F set in 1937)

Average Low: 58F (Record: 42F set in 1974) Record Rainfall: 1.97" set in 2000

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 2nd Sunrise: 6:36am

Sunset: 7:48pm Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 12 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 1 second

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 2 hours and 15 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for September 2nd at Midnight

0.2 Days After Last Quarter _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "This month, throughout September 2018, find an unobstructed horizon in the direction of sunset and watch for two brilliant planets and one bright star to pop out into the your western sky at dusk. In their order of brilliance, these bright beauties are the planets Venus and Jupiter, plus the star Arcturus. Given clear skies and an unobstructed western horizon, the gorgeous threesome – Venus, Jupiter and Arcturus – should be rather easy to view from most places worldwide. The sky charts above and below are designed for around 40 degrees north latitude (United States, Spain, Turkey, Japan). If you live at far-northern latitudes, however, you may not see Venus. That’s because at 60 degrees north latitude(Anchorage, Alaska), the sun and Venus set at about the same time. From the Southern Hemisphere, you’ll see Jupiter more directly above Venus (rather than to Venus’ upper left). Moreover, Venus and Jupiter stay out considerably longer after sunset in the Southern Hemisphere than they do in the Northern Hemisphere." __________________________________________________________________________ "Jebi To Impact Japan Early Next Week - Flooding Potential Across Wisconsin And Iowa" Praedictix Briefing: Saturday, September 1st, 2018 Jebi has weakened some since yesterday but remains a powerful super typhoon with winds of 155 mph. As we head into next week (U.S. time), the path of Jebi would bring the system toward Japan, with a landfall possible late Monday or into Tuesday (local time) on Honshu.

or into (local time) on Honshu. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall leading to flooding and mudslides will be possible from Jebi in Japan - including Tokyo. Right now prefectures like Wakayama, Nara, Mie, and Aichi would have the potential of being impacted the hardest in terms of wind damage. Meanwhile, at least 6-12" of rain will be possible along the path of Jebi.

Heavy rain totals of at least 2-4" will be possible through the Labor Day weekend across parts of Iowa and Wisconsin. This will bring a renewed flood threat to the region, especially across areas that received heavy rain earlier this week. Jebi On Satellite. Super Typhoon Jebi still looks impressive on satellite this morning, though it has weakened some since yesterday when it became the strongest storm on Earth so far in 2018 based off of wind speed and pressure. As of Saturday evening local time, Jebi had estimated sustained winds of 155 mph (the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane) and was moving to the northwest at 14 mph. Jebi Forecast Track. Jebi will continue to track north to northwest through the weekend before turning to the northeast and picking up forward speed early next week. On the current path of the system, impacts from Jebi will be felt in parts of Japan early next week with a potential landfall expected either late Monday or into Tuesday in Wakayama Prefecture. Even though gradual weakening is expected, the current forecast would have Jebi making landfall as a typhoon, and still containing winds of 90 mph Tuesday afternoon after landfall occurs. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall leading to flooding and mudslides are possible from Jebi next week in Japan - including Tokyo. Forecast Rain Potential. There is the potential that 6-12"+ could fall along the path of Jebi into next week, which will increase the potential for flooding and mudslides. Potential Wind Impacts. This estimated wind impacts graphic shows that prefectures like Wakayama, Nara, Mie, and Aichi could have the highest wind impact due to Jebi, with the potential of widespread to severe wind damage.

Wisconsin And Iowa Rain Forecast. Back in the lower 48, we will be watching the potential of heavy rain once again impacting parts of southern Wisconsin and into Iowa as a frontal system stalls out across the region this weekend. Rainfall of 2-4" will be possible through Monday, with isolated heavier amounts. Especially across southern Wisconsin, this rain will fall across areas that have already received heavy rain earlier this week. Some of those areas received over a foot of rain in just a couple days. Flash Flood Watches. Due to the potential of additional heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, Flash Flood Watches are in effect across Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa until 7 PM tonight, and across parts of eastern and southern Iowa into northwestern Illinois until 7 AM Sunday. D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

____________________________________________________________________ Tropical Storm Florence Here's a look at newly formed Florence in the Atlantic basin. According to NOAA's NHC, sustained winds were near 45mph and may not gain hurricane strength through the rest of the weekend. Tracking Florence Here's the latest track for Florence, which suggests a northwesterly track through next week. However, this storm may remain at tropical storm status. Atlantic Outlook According to NOAA's National Hurricane Center, there is also another wave of energy located north of Hispanola that has a moderate chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. This system could roll into the Gulf of Mexico and cause some issues late next week... Stay tuned. _______________________________________________________________________________ Eastern Pacific Outlook There are a few waves of energy in the Eastern Pacific, one of which is Hurricane Norman. Last week, hurricane Norman was a strong category 4 storm with winds near 140mph, but has since dimished a bit. The latest forecast track suggests Norman drifting towards the Hawaiian Islands over the next several days. Stay tuned. ___________________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology This is neat map from NOAA's NHC, which shows where we typically see tropical cyclones develop during the first 10 days of September. Keep in mind that September 10th is the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, so this is typically the most active time for the Atlantic. ________________________________________________________________________ Average Peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season



According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that activity (on average) in late June and early July remains pretty tame. Things really start to heat up in August and September though!

_____________________________________________________________________________ 2018 Lightning Fatalities - SIXTEEN

Did you know that lightning ranks as one of the top weather related killers in the U.S.? An average of nearly 50 people are killed each year in the United States and so far this year, 17 people have died from lightning; 14 have been males and only 3 have been females. Interestingly, from 2008-2017, 234 males have died, while only 64 females have died. See Lightning Safety Tips From NOAA HERE: __________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ PRELIMINARY Tornado Count This Year According to NOAAs SPC, the PRELIMINARY tornado count across the US this year stands at 749 (through August 26th). Note that this is less than the last couple of years, but close to what we had in 2013. Keep in mind that the short-term average (2005-2015) suggests an average of more than 1,169 tornadoes.

_________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes in August By State

Here's the average number of tornadoes during the month of September by state. Florida sees the most with 8, while Minnesota averages only 2 tornadoes.

_____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________

3-7 Day Hazard Forecast

1.) Heavy rain across portions of the Southern Plains, Mon-Thu, Sep 3-Sep 6.

2.) Heavy rain across portions of the Southeast, the Lower Mississippi Valley, and the southeast Texas, Wed-Fri, Sep 5-Sep 7.

3.) Heavy rain across portions of the Central Plains, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes, the Upper Mississippi Valley, and the Northern Plains, Mon-Fri, Sep 3-Sep 7.

4.) Heavy rain across portions of Florida, Mon-Wed, Sep 3-Sep 5.

5.) Flooding possible across portions of the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes, and the Upper Mississippi Valley.

6.) Flooding occurring or imminent across portions of the Upper Mississippi Valley.

7.) Excessive heat across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, Mon-Thu, Sep 3-Sep 6.

8.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the central U.S., Sat-Mon, Sep 8-Sep 10.

9.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Great Lakes, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Plains, Hawaii, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, the Middle Mississippi Valley, California, the Northern Rockies, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.

_______________________________________________________________________

Temperature Anomaly on Saturday

The temperature anomaly across North America on Saturday showed temperatures above avearge across much of the central and eastern US. However, cooler than average weather was across much of central and western Canada. Some of this cooler air is expected to sag south into the Lower 48.

Temperature Trend

Here's the temperature anomaly as we head through the first full week of September. Slightly warmer than average temps will continue early in the week, but the 2nd half of the week will turn cooler than average.

_________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Ahead

The weather loop below shows fairly wet weather continuing across much of the Central US with areas of strong to severe storms and locally heavy rain. There also appears to be wetter weather moving in across the southeastern US where tropical moisture will be found.

___________________________________________________________________

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

YIKES - According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of heavy rain across parts of the Upper Midwest, which unfortunately could be impacting areas that have recently had significant flooding. There will also be areas of heavy rain across the Gulf Coast and the Southern Plains. The good news is that some locations in the southern US are dealing with significant drought conditions, so this rain will be very beneficial.



_______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________

US Drought Outlook

Here is the national drought map from August 28th, which shows extreme and exceptional drought conditions across much of the Four-Corners region and for a few areas in the Central and Southern Plains. The good news is that several locations in the Central and Southern US have had some fairly good rains over the recent days/week and there is more on the way so some improvement is being seen there.

___________________________________________________________________

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, September 8th - 14th will be warmer than average across much of the nation and especially in the Great Lakes/Northeast. Meanwhile, cooler than average temps will be found across the Pacific Northwest.

_______________________________________________________________________

