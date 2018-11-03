Don't Forget To Turn Back The Clock Saturday Night

Don’t forget to do your best Cher impression and “turn back time” Saturday Night as daylight saving time ends! We will gain an hour of sleep (or, in all reality, we will wake up an hour earlier) Sunday as we turn the clock back an hour at 2 AM. That means you get to live through the 1 AM hour of this Sunday twice!

The USA Today has put together twelve "fun fact" about Daylight Saving Time - including that it's actually the Department of Transportation that is in charge of time in the U.S. Here are a couple of the facts - more of which you can read by clicking here:

"1. While not necessarily advocating changing time, Benjamin Franklin urged his fellow countrymen to work during daylight and sleep after dark, thus saving money on candles. (It was likely a tongue-in-cheek comment.)

2. The U.S. first implemented daylight saving during World War I as a way to conserve fuel with the Standard Time Act of 1918, also known as the Calder Act. In World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented a year-round daylight saving time that was commonly known as "War Time."

_______________________________________________

What's The Weather Typically Like For The Midterm Elections In The Twin Cities?

First of all, remember to vote this upcoming Tuesday in the midterms if you haven't already voted absentee! I know I will be standing in line for my "I Voted" sticker. The Minnesota State Climatology Department has a page that looks at past weather for both the presidental and midterm elections in the Twin Cities. The warmest we have ever been on the day of the midterm was 70F back on November 6th, 1934, with the coldest high being 38F for the 1938 midterm election. We have received as much snow as 0.8" on the day of the midterm election - that was back in 2002. You can read through more stats by clicking here.

_______________________________________________

Sloppy Mix Today - Late Week Snow Accumulation?

By Paul Douglas

"Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from God" Kurt Vonnegut wrote. Like taking a European river cruise during a drought. I just returned from an amazing voyage from Budapest to Vienna to Prague. Water levels on the Danube River were lower than anytime in the last 130 years. But the pastries, beer (and new friends) made it memorable. Roll with the punches, right?

A weak storm will brush Minnesota with a light rain-snow mix today. Air temperatures should reach the mid-30s, with mostly-wet roads, but I'm considering pounding in my driveway stakes sooner, rather than later.

The next weak system arrives with a mixed bag late Monday into early Tuesday. A stronger system Thursday may be cold enough for all-snow, and I wouldn't be shocked to see a slushy accumulation by Friday morning. Did I mention average November snowfall is 9.3"? Late week highs won't climb out of the 20s. Hurry up, El Nino.

In spite of a light mix Tuesday morning, I don't envision a slow or slushy AM commute. Nothing, meteorologically-speaking, to prevent you from getting out and voting on Tuesday.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Light mix expected. High 37. Low 35. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, light rain late. High 46. Low 38. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Early mix tapers. Drier PM hours. High 41. Low 29. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 36. Low 28. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Period of wet snow possible late. High 34. Low 18. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Snowy start, rough AM commute? High 29. Low 20. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Peeks of sun, feels like December. High 28. Low 24. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 4th

1982: 20 inches of snow falls in the Kabatogema area.

1901: With a high temperature of only 22 and a low of 15, 175 boxcars of potatoes are in peril at the Minneapolis rail yard. Workers scrambled to move the rail cars full of tubers in roundhouses and transfer potatoes to refrigerated cars. Individual stoves had to be purchased on the spot for 59 remaining cars. Thankfully, most of the spuds were saved.

1853: A cold snap begins at Ft. Snelling. The next four days would be 16 degrees or lower.

1727: The first outdoor celebration at the chapel of Fort Beauharnois on Lake Pepin is postponed due to 'variableness of the weather.'

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 4th

Average High: 48F (Record: 74F set in 1975)

Average Low: 32F (Record: -3F set in 1991)

Average Precipitation: 0.05" (Record: 0.61" set in 1988)

Average Snow: 0.1" (Record: 1.0" in 1910)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 4th

Sunrise: 6:55 AM

Sunset: 4:57 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 1 minute and 20 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 43 seconds

*Next Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM: December 1st (7:31 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 6th-14th (4:31 PM)

*When Do We Dip Below 10 Hours Of Daylight?: November 5th (9 hours, 58 minutes, 38 seconds)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Rain and snow will continue across parts of the state Sunday, slowly ending west to east through the day into the overnight hours. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Highs across most of the state Sunday will be below average by up to 10 degrees in most locations. Parts of far northern Minnesota could be a couple of degrees above average, though.

For Election Day Tuesday, more rain will be possible across the state, with some snow mixing in, especially early. Highs will range from the 30s up north to 40s in southern Minnesota.

Enjoy the warmer weather over the next few days with highs in the 40s, as after Election Day it looks like we have a cool down in store. By the middle and end of next week, highs are only expected to be in the 20s and 30s here in the Twin Cities.

As this weekend system passes through the region, total precipitation amounts of a half inch or more can be expected across parts of southern Minnesota and into the Arrowhead. The heaviest should fall in parts of southeastern Minnesota, where totals around an inch are possible.

Some snow accumulation is also possible across parts of southern and central Minnesota Saturday Night into early Sunday, and across northeastern Minnesota Sunday Night into early Monday. In some areas, an inch or so of snow could accumulate.

That next batch of precipitation comes into the Twin Cities Monday Night into Tuesday, bringing the potential of up to another half an inch or so of liquid along with it. While not noted on this graphic, another chance of some snow showers will exist late in the week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

A system passing through the central part of the nation on Sunday will bring the potential of showers and storms across the central and lower Mississippi Valleys down to Brownsville, TX. On the north side, showers will be possible across the Great Lakes region, and even some accumulating snow will occur from Minnesota into northern Michigan. A system moving through the Canadian Rockies will bring rain and snow to the northern and central Rockies of the United States, with precipitation lingering in the Pacific Northwest as well. A warm front lifting north across Florida will bring a shower and storm potential to the region.

Here's a look at the weather across the country for Election Day. Showers will be possible from the upper Midwest into the Northeast and Southeast, with a few rumbles of thunder possible in parts of Texas. Some snow may also mix in from parts of northern Minnesota into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Rain and snow will also be possible across parts of the Northwest.

The heaviest precipitation through the first day of the work week is expected in parts of the Pacific Northwest, where the Cascades and Olympics could receive over 3" with a system pushing into the region. Some of this will be in the form of snow.

The heaviest snow over the next couple days is expected to fall across the Rockies, where at least 6-12" could fall.

_______________________________________________

Climate Change Is on the Ballot

More from the New York Times: "But when you think about how to cast your ballot, don’t just focus on candidates running for the House and the Senate. Take a careful look at candidates running for state and local offices. Statewide ballot initiatives and under-the-radar local races could actually have the most immediate impact on climate change and clean energy policy, our colleague Coral Davenport reports. The power of state officials can be seen in California. By 2016, the last year for which figures are available, the state had reduced its greenhouse gas emissions to levels slightly below its 1990 totals, according to data from the California Air Resources Board. Those gains were primarily because of efforts at the state and local levels, like heavy investments in renewable energies. Even closer to home, local and county elections can also affect emissions through building codes and transit planning."

In Iowa Farm Country, These Candidates Are Taking on Climate Deniers

More from InsideClimate News: "Democrat J.D. Scholten makes his pitch to the voters of Iowa's 4th Congressional District in ads with wind farms and cornfields as the backdrop. The message—that climate action and farming go hand-in-hand—is even more explicit in Scholten's campaign platform. The fifth-generation Iowan says Congress should be encouraging soil management practices that make fields more resilient while absorbing carbon from the atmosphere. But the district's incumbent congressman, Republican Steve King, doesn't believe climate change is real. "This kind of ignorant denial is harmful not only to the people of this district, but for future generations of people all over the planet," Scholten says on his website. Scholten faces probably the most difficult challenge in the battle now underway to unseat all three of Iowa's climate science-denying GOP House incumbents. King, best known for his inflammatory anti-immigration rhetoric, is in his eighth consecutive term representing Iowa's most rural and most Republican electorate—a district President Donald Trump won by 27 points."

Do You Have A Weather Phobia?

More from Praedictix Weather: "Do you have a weather phobia? You may not be alone. A study by Ball State University of ~300 people in 43 states, published in the in the August 2014 edition of the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, showed that 85.1% of respondents had at least some fear of severe weather. Many of those people (46.1%) said that they had at least “a little bit” of fear in regards to severe weather, but 10% said their fear was in the “extreme” and “quite a bit” category."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Sunday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser