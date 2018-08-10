MONTREAL — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens romped into the Rogers Cup semifinals Friday, beating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2.

The 25-year-old Stephens, ranked No. 3 in the world, won a hard-court title in Miami in March and lost the French Open final to top-ranked Simona Halep. In the semifinals, the American will face fifth-seeded defending champion Elina Svitolina or 14th-seeded Elise Mertens.

Sevastova, ranked 19th, won last month in Bucharest.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty, seeded 15th, also advanced, topping Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, 6-3, 6-1. Barty will play the top-seeded Halep or sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia.