MOSCOW — Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the Kremlin Cup on Wednesday, losing to Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2.
The third-seeded Stephens, who had a first-round bye, lost her opening service games in each set.
Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, secured qualification for the WTA Finals last week after a strong season which included reaching the French Open final.
Jabeur will next face Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals. The eighth-seeded Estonian beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 7-6 (3).
