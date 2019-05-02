The Lynx announced that Sloane Martin was hired Wednesday as their radio play-by-play broadcaster, replacing John Focke — whose departure to a radio job with the NBA's Hornets was made known a day earlier.

Martin becomes the first female radio play-by-play broadcaster for a pro team in the Twin Cities.

The Los Angeles native has worked as a reporter and anchor for WCCO-AM radio since 2016 and will continue in that role while adding Lynx duties on 106.1-FM.

• The WNBA announced 20 games will be livestreamed on Twitter, including Lynx games June 4 at Seattle (9 p.m.) and Aug. 6 at Atlanta (6 p.m.).

Michael Rand

New DB leaving U

Defensive back Kelvin Clemmons joined the Gophers in January from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas but after going through spring ball entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Wednesday. The 6-1, 195-pound junior was one of the top JUCO cornerbacks.

Last week, a source confirmed redshirt sophomore tight end Nathan Bursch intended to transfer.

MEGAN RYAN

Iowa Wild falls in overtime

Cody Glass scored at 18 minutes, 39 seconds of overtime as the Chicago Wolves edged the Iowa Wild 3-2 in the first game of their best-of-seven, second-round Calder Cup playoff series in Rosemount, Ill. Gerald Mayhew had two goal for Iowa.

Etc.

• The Gophers baseball team lost 5-4 to visiting Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Cole McDevitt had two RBI for Minnesota (18-23) on a groundout and a sacrifice fly.

• The Gophers won nine events at the Minnesota Twilight meet — the first men's competition at the university's new track and field stadium.• Fairbanks Ice Dogs forward Jonathan Sorenson, who committed to the Gophers in January, was named the USHL's Rookie of the Year. Sorenson, of St. Louis Park, had 17 goals and 56 points in 60 games.

• Gophers sophomore Angus Flanagan, the co-medalist in the Big Ten meet, will play in the Austin (Texas) Region meet from May 13-15, the NCAA announced.