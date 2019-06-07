PARK FOREST, Ill. — How do you handcuff a snake?
Police in Park Forest, a Chicago suburb, spent 30 minutes removing a snake from the engine of a patrol car Wednesday night.
Chief Chris Mannino and another officer stopped their car when they spotted the 3-foot-long (0.9 meter) snake in the road. But the slippery serpent didn't surrender; it escaped under the car and into the engine area.
Mannino says he finally was able to grab the snake behind its head and safely remove it. After police posted photos on Twitter, readers recognized it as a snake that's native to northern Illinois.
The snake wasn't in custody for long. Police released it in a nearby forest.
