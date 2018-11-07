Slippery roads spawn scores of early morning crashes

It's hardly a big snow storm, but snow combined with temperatures at or just below freezing is all it takes to create slick conditions on metro area roads. In turn, that has led to scores of crashes and spin outs as the early Wednesday commute gets under way.

MnDOT has plows out as witnessed by this view from Interstate 35W approaching the Hwy. 36 split in Roseville. But travel remains tough as MnDOT was reporting 15 crashes across the system at 6 a.m.

Among the toughest spots is westbound Interstate 694 where icy conditions have contributed to six separate mishaps between Interstate 35W in New Brighton and Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park. Among them is this fender bender at County Road 81.

Bridge decks are especially slippery as witnessed by this problem on the ramp from northbound Hwy. 61 at I-494 in Newport.

In Hopkins, more proof of the icy conditions on bridge decks. A wreck on the bridge has the right lane on southbound Hwy. 169 blocked approaching Excelsior Boulevard. Officials were calling for a plow to come and put down more chemicals on the highway.