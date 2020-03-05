– Richard Pitino was shouting so loud at Isaiah Ihnen after getting beat on a backdoor cut in the first half Wednesday, the Gophers freshman nearly stopped in his tracks.

After nodding to his coach at midcourt, the sharpshooting 6-9 forward sprinted to the corner to receive a kickout pass before drilling a three-pointer.

With only two games left in the regular season, Pitino thought why not give younger players such as Ihnen more experience, especially when it could payoff in the long run.

Looking ahead to next season is about all he can do to have a more experienced team.

Ihnen’s three first-half three-pointers gave the Gophers a two-point halftime lead, but they had trouble closing out another game in a 72-67 loss against the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall.

Daniel Oturu had 24 points and 16 rebounds, but the Gophers (13-16, 7-12) lost for the sixth time in the last seven games.

The last time the Minnesota and Indiana played it was both teams fighting to keep their spot on the NCAA tournament bubble. A few weeks later, only one of them was left standing with a realistic shot at being among the 10 Big Ten teams projected right now to get into the Big Dance.

The Hoosiers (19-11, 9-10), who won 68-56 in Minneapolis on Feb. 19, had a tougher time handling Minnesota this time around. Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis led five Indiana players in double figures with 18 points, but he wasn’t as dominant as the 27-point, 16-rebound performance in the first meeting.

After letting their 34-32 halftime lead turn into an eight-point deficit to open the second half, the Gophers battled back again. They twice went ahead by a point on a steal and slam from Oturu and Marcus Carr’s layup to make it 53-52 with nine minutes left.

– and it happened again Wednesday night.

Indiana’s Joey Brunk scored on back-to-back post up moves to start the rally. Jackson-Davis’ dunk was followed by a three-point play by Ali Durham to ignite the home crowd. Suddenly, the Gophers were facing a 63-55 deficit around the five-minute mark.

Oturu and company struggled often to finish at the basket against Indiana’s physical defense. The 6-foot-10 sophomore standout shot just 11-for-27 from the field. Gabe Kalscheur was the only other player in double figures with 14 points, but he shot 1-for-6 from three-point range.

The struggles from the free throw line also continued with Minnesota shooting 8-for-14, including 6-for-11 in the second half.

Pitino said after Sunday’s 71-69 loss at Wisconsin that he wanted his players to keep competing for each other and not use excuses, but he doesn’t hesitate to mention the inexperience of his team.

Ihnen didn’t score in the second half after providing the spark to give his team a slight edge at halftime. Pitino starts three sophomores with Oturu, Carr and Kalscheur. They have played a lot of basketball, but the mistakes and inconsistency in close games have been too much to overcome.

The regular season finale is Sunday against Nebraska at home. Even with a victory, the Gophers have to make a run in the Big Ten tournament to likely have a chance at any postseason, including the NIT.

The Gophers still haven’t won at Indiana since a 77-74 victory on Jan. 12, 2012, which is currently their longest Big Ten losing streak against one school on the road.