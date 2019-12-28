MINNEAPOLIS — Sleet made roads slippery and resulted in numerous crashes and spinouts in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area on Saturday.
Metro Transit temporarily canceled bus service Saturday morning until conditions improve. Light-rail service continues to operate.
The Minnesota State Patrol advised no travel in the Twin Cities area.
The sleet is part of a slow-moving weekend storm system, the Star Tribune reported. A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for much of western and northwestern Minnesota. The St. Cloud area could see 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of snow, with 6 to 11 inches (15 to 28 centimeters) possible in Alexandria.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota boy overcome by gas silo fumes dies, is 3rd victim
An 11-year-old boy who was overcome by fumes at a western Minnesota grain silo has died, becoming the third victim to die from the farm accident that claimed his father and uncle, authorities said.
Local
Slick roads lead to crashes as winter storm hits Twin Cities
The Twin Cities metro area was pelted by rain and sleet early Saturday morning. Authorities are advising no travel until road conditions improve, and bus service has been suspended.
Local
Sleet makes Twin Cities roads slippery, prompts bus shutdown
Sleet made roads slippery and resulted in numerous crashes and spinouts in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area on Saturday.
Local
Minn. boy who had inhaled silo fumes dies at Minneapolis hospital
The 11-year-old's father and uncle also were killed by the toxic gas at the family farm.
Minneapolis
People displaced by Drake Hotel fire are headed to new shelter
The families left homeless will begin moving Friday night to an unnamed hotel in Bloomington. A long-term housing solution remains a concern.