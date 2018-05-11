With its latest appointment, Sleep Number has become one of a handful of public companies in the United States where women make up the majority of corporate board members.

The Minneapolis-based company this week named Deborah Kilpatrick to its board, increasing the size to 11, six of whom are women.

Kilpatrick is the CEO of Evidation Health, an emerging digital health company in San Mateo, Calif., that enables health care companies to quantify biometric data sets and improve health outcomes through machine learning.

Sleep Number says Kilpatrick's expertise is a good fit for the company, which uses data and technology to separate itself from competitors. Its Sleep IQ technology feeds a comprehensive database of biometric data on consumer sleep habits from sensors embedded in Sleep Number mattresses.

Shelly Ibach, Sleep Number's president and CEO, said the board has been diligent about gaining diversity in experience, gender, ethnicity, age and tenure as well as expertise in different business areas.

"Deborah has considerable experience in the development and commercialization of digital health products," said Shelly Ibach, Sleep Number's president and CEO. "In the end, it's still about finding the best candidate who can contribute to the ongoing shareholder value."

Prevalence of women directors Company (% of board) Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 75% Connecticut Water Service Inc. 71.4 Viveve Medical Inc. 66.7 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. 57.1 CompX International Inc. 55.6 Alliant Energy Corp. 55.6 Chico’s FAS, Inc. 55.6 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. 55.6 Viacom 55.6 Navient Corp. 54.5 Caleres Inc. 54.5 Sleep Number 54.5 Source: Equilar Inc.

Research shows that companies with diverse boards also tend to perform better financially, said Joann Bangs, dean of the school of business and professional studies at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

"Women directors are more likely to include a wider array of stakeholders in discussions, be more persistent in pursuing answers to difficult questions and work collaboratively which leads to better communication," Bangs said. "But, it takes multiple women on a board to achieve these results."

The appointment of Kilpatrick makes Sleep Number among the very few public companies where most members are women.

Equilar, a provider of board intelligence solutions, launched a Gender Diversity Index in February 2017 to track the representation of women on corporate boards. The group issues a report quarterly on the progress boards are making.

The latest report, tracking the Russell 3000 companies, found 16.9 percent of board members overall were women, up from 16.5 percent the previous quarter. Women are gaining slowly: In the report for the first quarter of 2018 one-third of new directors were women.

But female majority boards are rare. According to Equilar, as of March 31 only 11 companies in their database had more women on their boards than men. Sleep Number becomes the 12th. Another 16 have 50/50 gender parity.

Sleep Number's board is chaired by Jean-Michel Valette. Other male board members are Daniel Alegre, Stephen Gulis, Jr., Michael Harrison and Michael Peel. The women directors are Ibach, Brenda Lauderback, Barbara Matas, Kathleen Nedorostek, Vicki O'Meara and Kilpatrick.

Among other Minnesota public companies, Best Buy has reached near gender parity on its board with five of its 11 board seats held by women.