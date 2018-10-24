MINNEAPOLIS _ Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $18.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $414.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $438.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.9 million.

Sleep Number expects full-year earnings to be $1.85 per share.

Sleep Number shares have decreased 19 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.57, a fall of nearly 10 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNBR