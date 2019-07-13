OTTAWA, Ontario — As bombings and attacks rocked the African nation of Somalia in recent years, Canadian-Somalian journalist Hodan Nalayeh found what she believed was a higher calling: Showcasing the hidden beauty of her homeland and its people.

On Twitter, she shared posts featuring marine life dangling from the hands of fishermen, a small boat setting out in cerulean waters, and locals holding leopard-spotted stingrays. On Thursday she wrote "dried fish is big business on the island of #Ilisi. They call this fish 'Shabeelka Bada,' or 'tiger of the ocean.'"

On Friday, the journalist dedicated to telling positive stories from a country suffering through decades of civil war, extremist attacks and famine was killed along with her husband, Farid Jama Suleiman, and at least 24 others after an extremist attack on a hotel in the Somalian city of Kismayo.