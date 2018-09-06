LARGO, Fla. — The foster parents of a Florida boy allegedly killed by his birth mother hope his death will lead to changes needed to protect other endangered children.
Sam and Juliet Warren talked about 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau during a news conference on Wednesday. The boy's body was found in a wooded area near St. Petersburg on Tuesday. Twenty-one-year-old Charisse Stinson initially told Largo police a stranger had abducted him, but then said she hit her boy.
Jordan spent much of his short life with the Warrens, but reunifying families is a state priority.
They say they're devastated, and that he'd be safe in their house today if not for a court order.
The Warrens say the system failed the child, so they're seeking a fundamental re-examination of the entire system.
