Office-messaging platform Slack is on the verge of becoming a publicly traded company, the latest in a series of highly anticipated IPOs from multibillion-dollar startups.

Slack generated more than $400 million in revenue in fiscal 2019, up 82% from the year prior, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is still not profitable, posting more than $138 million in losses. The company said investments to expand its operations are driving the losses.

In an unusual move, Slack will bypass many of the steps in a traditional Wall Street public offering. It will conduct what is known as a direct listing, in which early investors and employees can sell existing shares to the public.

Slack won't be launching a typical "roadshow" with underwriters trying to persuade big institutional investors to buy in. Instead, the company said it will host an investor day with a digital presentation that will be publicly available.

The alternative route to the public market can save companies money by minimizing the role of investment banks. It also frees employees to sell their stock immediately; many workers with equity in a company are typically barred from selling their shares for at least 180 days after an IPO.

In addition, a company that is already well capitalized may not need to raise money through a traditional IPO, which involves issuing new shares to investors.

A direct listing does come with risks, however. It's unclear how many of Slack's early investors will sell their shares, or what the demand is for buying them. Slack said that a lack of trading information and investor awareness could lower the value of the stock or lead to volatility in what people are willing to pay for the shares.

The music-streaming service Spotify went public last year through a direct listing, in what was widely seen as a successful debut.

Slack, expected to go public in the coming months, will follow the ride-hailing giant Uber, which is slated to IPO in May.

More than 600,000 organizations use Slack, adding up to more than 10 million daily active users. It counts more than 88,000 paying customers, including 65 companies in the Fortune 100.