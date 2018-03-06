BERLIN — Organizers say a concert by British singer Ed Sheeran at an airport in western Germany has been moved following concern about the impact on the local skylark population.
Jonas Rohde, a spokesman for production company FKP Scorpio, said Tuesday it respected concerns voiced for the birds' welfare and had decided to move the event from Essen airport to nearby Duesseldorf.
The July 22 concert is expected to draw more than 80,000 fans to the Duesseldorf trade fairground.
Conservationists have already complained about plans to chop down some 100 trees and transplant dozens more to make way for the crowds at the new venue.
