My father was a Marine who served in the Korean War. Back from war and a budding architect, he had a growing family and longed for a summer place to relax with family and friends.

My dad approached a farmer to sell him a river lot. The farmer insisted on selling him the whole parcel, so he persuaded his brothers to join him in buying 65 acres along the Mississippi River near Winona, Minn. They named it “Pollywog Farm.” He built his sky-high cottage in 1961, raised on pillars to avoid the ﬂoods that inevitably occurred. Our family with six children spent most weekends and countless summer days at the cottage. My dad convinced us that we didn’t need a pool or the country club — we had “the whole river” just 15 minutes from home.

As a youth, I thought it seemed much farther when we packed the car and headed to the cottage. Sunday night we’d pile in the Rambler station wagon, lie in the back and watch as the steel beams of the bridge passed overhead with the steady click of the bridge ﬂoor below. We were sunburned and tired, and didn’t want the weekend to end.

Because the cottage was close to home, friends would often visit by boat, and we’d pass the time swimming, ﬁshing, playing cards and having cookouts. Many nights we’d go to bed with the sounds of laughter and friendly banter long into the night, looking forward to the next day ﬁlled with endless hours in the water ﬂoating by sandbars.

We witnessed many changes over the years. The ﬂood of 1965 raged through the middle of the cottage, so we raised it up to double its original height. Gas lights, an outhouse and a hand pump are now distant memories, but with extended family and friends we continue to enjoy our river cottage.

Sara Smith Brandon, Winona, Minn.