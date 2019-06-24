CHICAGO — Cheyenne Parker scored 22 points and the Chicago Sky ended the Connecticut Sun's seven-game winning streak with a 95-73 victory Sunday.

Tied at 27 after one quarter, the Sky scored the first 11 points of the second quarter and kept rolling, outscoring the Sun 29-8 in the period for a 56-35 lead at the half.

Allie Quigley scored 14 points while Stefanie Dolson and Diamond DeShields had 12 apiece for Chicago (6-4). Jantel Lavender, the fifth starter had 13 rebounds to go with eight points.

The Sky, coming off a season-low 69 points in a loss at Indiana that ended their four-game winning streak, shot 67% in the first half and 53% for the game.

Connecticut (9-2) was led by Alyssa Thomas with 13 points and Jasmine Thomas with 12. Jonquel Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Sun, which got seven 3-pointers from Shekinna Stricklen and had 12 as a team in its last win, went 5 of 17 behind the arc and Stricklen was scoreless.

MYSTICS 89, DREAM 73

ATLANTA (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored eight of her 21 points in a game-changing 14-0 run to start the second half and Washington rolled to a win over Atlanta.

Kristi Toliver and reserve Tianna Hawkins added 17 points apiece for the Mystics (7-3), who won their third straight game on a four-game road trip. Delle Donne also had 10 rebounds. Toliver hit three 3s, pushing her career total to 581 which is ninth best in league history.

Tiffany Hayes led the Dream (2-7), who led 45-42 at the half, with 18 points. Monique Billings came off the bench to score 10 points and grab 14 rebounds.

MERCURY 82, SPARKS 72

PHOENIX (AP) — Leilani Mitchell scored 22 points in her first start of the season and Phoenix handed Los Angeles its fourth-straight loss.

Briann January and DeWanna Bonner scored 15 points each, Brittney Griner had 13 and Essence Carson 11 for the Mercury (3-5), who had lost three straight. Griner blocked two shots for 588, breaking a tie with Lauren Jackson for third in league history.

Candace Parker and Chiney Ogwumike led the Sparks (4-6) with 12 points apiece. Parker added 10 rebounds for a double-double in just her third game of the season.

STORM 65, FEVER 61

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with 24.6 seconds left, to lift Seattle over Indiana.

Erica Wheeler scored seven straight points for the Fever, the last two coming from the free throw line to tie the game at 61 with 35 seconds remaining. Loyd responded with a driving layup 10 seconds later. The Storm defense forced Wheeler into a difficult, contested layup with eight seconds to go and Natasha Howard came up with the loose ball and drew a foul. She hit both free throws with 5.6 seconds left to seal the win.

Alysha Clark and Shavonte Zellous added 11 points apiece for the Storm (7-4), who won their second-straight since coach Dan Hughes returned from cancer treatments.

Wheeler led the Fever with 18 points and Kelsey Mitchell had 13.