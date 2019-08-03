Around 210,000 years ago, a human died in southern Greece — leaving scientists with the earliest evidence of human migration out of Africa and prompting them to reconsider the story of how our species spread throughout the planet.

An analysis of that ancient person’s skull suggests Homo sapiens left their birthplace in Africa about 16,000 years earlier than thought, said a report in the journal Nature.

“We are seeing evidence of human dispersals that are not just limited to one major exodus out of Africa, as perhaps we have thought in the past, but multiple dispersals,” said study leader Katerina Harvati, a paleoanthropologist at the University of Tubingen.

The skull was found about 40 years ago in Greece’s Apidima Cave. The specimen, dubbed Apidima 1, was situated nose to nose about 12 inches from a second humanlike skull known as Apidima 2.

The partial skulls were not near anything that offered useful clues about their origin: no stone tools, no animal remains.

In time, researchers determined that Apidima 2 belonged to a Neanderthal. But Apidima 1 did not get its due until the Museum of Anthropology at the University of Athens invited Harvati to use her expertise in imaging and 3-D virtual reconstruction to bring both skulls to life.

An undated combo image provided by Katerina Harvati, Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen shows the Apidima 2 cranium, right, which consists 66 fragments from an individual’s face and was shown to be a Neanderthal skull, and its reconstruction, left. Another skull fragment found in the roof of a cave in southern Greece is the oldest fossil of Homo sapiens ever discovered in Europe.

The results confirmed that Apidima 2 belonged to a Neanderthal who lived about 170,000 years ago.

Apidima 1, however, has features that distinguish it as a modern human. Its owner lived 40,000 years before its Neanderthal neighbor, making it the oldest human skull found outside of Africa.

The rock surrounding Apidima 1 was estimated to be about 210,000 years old, while the rock around Apidima 2 was only 170,000 years old. The best explanation, said study co-author Rainer Grun, a geochemist at Griffith University, is that “Apidima 1 must come from quite a different environment originally, before it was deposited at the site.”

To determine the species of the skulls, the researchers took CT scans and used the images to generate a 3-D reconstruction. Then they compared them with a variety of other skulls of known species.

Apidima 2’s features were well within the range of Neanderthal specimens. The skull had a prominent brow ridge, a larger area below the eye sockets, and a bulge at the back.

While only the back portion of the skull of Apidima 1 remained, it was enough for the researchers to make a positive identification. That’s because it was rounded in a way that’s unique to modern humans, Harvati said.

Apidima 1 also lacked any features that were typical of Neanderthals or other archaic human species, she said.

Mirjana Roksandic, a paleoanthropologist from the University of Winnipeg, said the skull will help scientists in their continuing quest to fit together the puzzle pieces of human evolution. “Now we have fossil evidence that we might have had African-style modern humans in Europe much earlier than thought previously,” Roksandic said. “I was just waiting for it to happen.”