Skipping breakfast before exercise might reduce how much we eat during the remainder of the day, said a small but intriguing study of fit young men.

The role of exercise in helping people to maintain, lose or, in some instances, add pounds is problematic. Exercise burns calories, but in many past studies, people who begin an exercise program do not lose as much weight as would be expected, because they often compensate for the energy used during exercise by eating more or moving less.

Some researchers believe that our brains might pay particular attention to any reductions in our carbohydrate levels and rush to replace them.

If we skip eating in the morning, we have no calories from a meal available for fuel during exercise and instead will rely on — and reduce — our internal carbohydrate stores, along with some of our fat. Some researchers have speculated that we might then wind up overcompensating later, eating more calories than we burned during the workout.

But that possibility had not been investigated. So, for the new study published in the Journal of Nutrition, scientists from the University of Bath in England and other institutions recruited 12 healthy, active young men to study how breakfast and exercise interact.

On one morning, the men ate a 430-calorie bowl of oatmeal and rested for hours. Another morning, they ate the porridge before riding a bike moderately for an hour. On a third visit, they skipped the porridge but rode the bike, not eating until lunch.

Each time, the men stayed at the exercise lab through lunch, eating as much or little at that meal as they wished. The scientists also gave the men food baskets to take home, asking them to eat only from the basket and return uneaten portions.

Least surprising, the men wound up with an energy surplus when they had breakfasted and then sat, taking in about 490 more calories that day than they burned.

When they ate porridge and then worked out, though, they maintained their energy balance, burning and consuming almost exactly the same number of calories that day.

But when they skipped breakfast before exercise, they consumed substantially more calories during lunch than during either of their other lab visits. But afterward their eating tailed off and, at the end of the day, they maintained an energy deficit of nearly 400 calories.

These findings have implications for people hoping to use exercise for weight control, said Javier Gonzalez, a senior lecturer at the University of Bath. They suggest that working out on an empty stomach in the morning might not prompt us to overeat later and might, instead, lead to calorie deficits.