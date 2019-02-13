ALPINE & NORDIC SKIING STATE MEETS

When: Wednesday for Alpine, Thursday for Nordic

Where: At Giants Ridge, Biwabik, Minn.

Alpine schedule: First run, 10 a.m.; second run, 1 p.m.

Nordic schedule: Boys' 5K freestyle, 10 a.m.; girls' 5K freestyle, 11:15 a.m.; boys' 5K classical, 2 p.m.; girls' 5K classical, 3 p.m.