DULUTH — A 63-year-old Mankato woman died in a snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota this weekend, authorities said Monday.

Lisa Schmitz died Sunday morning on the North Shore State Trail south of Temperance River Road in Schroeder.

She was found with her helmet intact but "having trouble breathing," according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident. CPR was halted at 10:46 a.m. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No other details were immediately available.

In a separate incident, the sheriff's office reported a 60-year-old man had died on a ski trail Saturday evening. David McCarthy was found dead near the Pincushion Ski Area.

"There were no signs of trauma or suspicious activity," the office reported.