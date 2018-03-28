JACKSON, Wyo. — A 30-year-old skier was critically injured after falling over 1,000 feet (305 meters) when a snow ledge he was standing on gave way in northwest Wyoming.
Search and rescue volunteer Tim Ciocarlan says the incident occurred late Tuesday morning in a backcountry area outside the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Resort officials say Bryce Newcomb of Jackson was preparing to ski down to meet others when the cornice gave way.
Ciocarlan tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that Newcomb was unconscious when emergency responders arrived just before 11 a.m.
Newcomb was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Judge tosses involuntary manslaughter charges in frat death
A judge has thrown out involuntary manslaughter and some of the other most serious remaining charges against 11 of the former Penn State fraternity members…
National
Maryland Senate votes to ban 'gay conversion therapy'
A measure to prohibit health professionals from practicing "gay conversation therapy" on minors has been approved by the Maryland Senate.
National
Man says FBI pressured him to recant racial profiling claim
A young law student's story of being racially profiled by campus police at the University of Virginia in 2011 drew outrage in Charlottesville, a liberal college enclave that boasts of its inclusiveness.
National
Sen. Menendez launches campaign, no mention of bribery trial
Eschewing any mention of the corruption scandal that dogged him for years and put his political career in jeopardy until two months ago, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez officially launched his bid for a third term Wednesday, telling a cheering gymnasium full of high school students that "I am here because I am your vote."
Business
Stock indexes shake off an early wobble, turn mostly higher
Stocks are turning mostly higher in early afternoon trading, shaking off an early wobble, as banks and health care companies push higher. The gains come…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.