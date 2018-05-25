Archaeologists exploring a fifth-century fortress on a Swedish island found a pair of skeleton feet peeking out from a doorway. The team thought it odd that the ancient people had left a body unburied within their village’s stone walls, which housed 200 people.

When they dug up the rest of the skeleton, the team discovered signs that the person had been murdered. Beside him they found the brutalized remains of another. And in houses and on the streets they uncovered more human bones that had been butchered with swords, axes and clubs.

“It dawned on us that this was actually a massacre,” said Clara Alfsdotter, an archaeologist with the Bohuslans Museum. “They were basically going from door to door killing everyone, from young children to older individuals.”

Since 2010, Alfsdotter and her colleagues have identified remains of at least 26 people who were slaughtered 1,500-years ago in the Sandby borg ringfort on the island of Oland in the Baltic Sea. The team has excavated less than 10 percent of the site and its 53 houses. They think hundreds of skeletons remain to be unearthed.

The findings, published in the journal Antiquity, provide a snapshot into a brutal Iron Age attack and offer insight into the victims’ lives.

The researchers dug up bashed-in skulls, a shoulder bone with a stab wound and a hip bone that had been severed. They found the remains of a decapitated teenager and the bones of an infant. The grisly remains tell a story of a gruesome sneak attack. The victims lacked defensive wounds on their arms, suggesting the conflict was less of a fight and more of an execution.

The attack happened suddenly. The people kept animals like dogs and sheep, many of which starved after the raid. Some people wore expensive jewelry like rings, silver pendants, and gilded brooches. The presence of Roman gold coins suggested that the massacre happened after the fall of the Western Roman Empire in 476 A.D., which could have created a power struggle on the island, researchers said.

“It’s a frozen moment,” said project leader Helena Victor, an archaeologist at the Kalmar County Museum in Sweden. “The bodies are left lying where they were killed. No one has buried them or moved them.

“What we are seeing is the crime scene, but also what their daily lives were like.”

In one house they uncovered a man, perhaps in his sixties, who had fallen over a fire pit either before or after he died. But what was most striking about this man, who may have been a chieftain or religious leader, was that someone had shoved a handful of sheep teeth into his mouth. “We think they tried to humiliate this person beyond death,” Victor said.

It was customary during this time to bury the dead with coins so they could pay their way into the afterlife. The deliberate placement of sheep teeth, Victor said, suggested the attackers wanted to thwart any such passage.

All of the victims found so far have been male, leading the team to wonder what happened to the women. The team thinks they will either find remains from women in future digs or that the attackers took the women during the raid.

The team suspects that the attackers came from a neighboring village and that they were driven by politics and power, not plunder. Left behind were bronze, silver and gold jewelry, and Roman coins.

“I think the purpose was to show some other people what happens if you mess with this group,” said archaeologist Ludvig Papmehl-Dufay.“This was more of a terrorist attack in that sense, the use of massacre as a political tool.”